The Hollywood Reporter: Wanda Boards Paramount?s ?Transformers 5? as Marketing Partne

Following news we brought you last week *of Weiying Technology's partnership with Paramount for The Last Knight, The Hollywood Reporter announced this morning that China's Dalian Wanda Group is also joining the marketing and merchandising train for the latest Transformers film: Wanda will market and promote the film in China through its vast cinema network, while also serving as a merchandising partner in the country. The firm unveiled the deal during the Shanghai Film Festival. Financial terms weren't disclosed.