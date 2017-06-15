|
The Hollywood Reporter: Wanda Boards Paramount?s ?Transformers 5? as Marketing Partne
Following news we brought you last week
*of Weiying Technology’s partnership with Paramount for The Last Knight, The Hollywood Reporter announced this morning that China’s Dalian Wanda Group is also joining the marketing and merchandising train for the latest Transformers film: Wanda will market and promote the film in China through its vast cinema network, while also serving as a merchandising partner in the country. The firm unveiled the deal during the Shanghai Film Festival. Financial terms weren’t disclosed. Read the*article
after the jump, then sound off on the 2005 boards!  
The post The Hollywood Reporter: Wanda Boards Paramount’s ‘Transformers 5’ as Marketing Partner in China
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
TFcon Toronto The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention
will take place July 14th to 16th, 2017 at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale hotel with special guests MICHAEL BELL
the voices of G1 Prowl, Sideswipe and Swoop, ARTHUR BURGHARDT
the voice of G1 Devastator, SCOTT MCNEIL
the voices of Waspinator, Dinobot, Rattrap, and Silverbolt in Beast Wars, ALEC WILLOWS
the voice of Tarantulas in Beast Wars, Transformers comic book writer JOHN BARBER
, Transformers Franchise Designer AARON ARCHER
and Transformers comic book artists NICK ROCHE
, ALEX MILNE
, SARA PITRE-DUROCHER
, ANDREW GRIFFITH
, JAMES RAIZ
and JOSH PEREZ
. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2017 hotel block is now available
. Advance TFcon Toronto 2017 Tickets are now on sale
.