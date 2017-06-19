|
USA Today shares two Transformers: The Last Knight promo clips from Paramount
USA Today brings us two more Last Knight promotional interview clips from Paramount pictures. The first
*featuring actors Josh Duhamel and Mark Wahlberg talking about how explosives used in the movie are packed. The second
*shows Wahlberg and director Michael Bay expressing their appreciation for “Tony” Hopkins. Check out the videos then sound off on the 2005 boards!
