Transformers: Mega Mighties Rescue Bots Bumblebee Spotted At Chilean Retail

Via* Transformers Chile *we can report that the new Transformers: Mega Mighties Rescue Bots Bumblebee Has been Spotted At Chilean Retail. These cute super-deformed, non-transforming action figures with limited articulation (similar to the Titan Heroes/Guardians toyline) are aimed to small kids. We had first reported this new* trademark* back in April 2018. This big yellow bee was spotted at Lider Supermarket in General Velasquez for 10990 Chilean Pesos or almost $17.00. First sighting in the Latin American area, and in a very unusual time when new toys don't usually show up due to the school period. » Continue Reading.