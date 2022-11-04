Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 01:35 PM
Laquah
Machine War
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: BC, Canada
Posts: 212
BOTCON 1996-2002 SALE
Good Day.
I have had these in my collection for over 15 years. They have been proudly displayed in my Ikea case, in my basement, out of any sunlight (or stored in plastic tubs when moving). They have all been together in the same case and are my most valued collection.
But now, finances are what they are and I need to sell these beautiful transformers to another home, where I hope they will be cherished as much I as have cherished them.

I have done a weeks worth of research on pricing and while I do need to get full value for these exclusives, I will be reducing prices by 5% after each 'round' of purchases. (This may be a couple days or a week depending on demand\conversations)
If you have read all of this, thank you. Please feel free to PM me with any questions. I will, of course, provide detailed pictures for any serious inquiries.

I live in Canada and am willing to ship anywhere.
(Shipping not included in prices)

BOTCON 96
- ONYX PRIMAL MIB $299 USD

BOTCON 97
- FRACTYL and PACKRAT MIB $948 USD

BOTCON 98
- ANTAGONY MIB $1095 USD
- VICE GRIP MISP $805 USD

BOTCON 99
- SANDSTORM MIB missing 1 missile $325 USD
- WINDRAZOR loose $225 USD

BOTCON 2000
- SHOKARACT MISB $675 (sticker on one side has dried out)
- APELINQ MISB $350

BOTCON 2001
- TIGATRON MIB W.COMIC $575 USD
- ARCEE MIB $575 USD

BOTCON 2002
‐ CATSCAN MISB $95 USD

..........OTHER STUFF FOR SALE..........

MISB HYBRID CONVOY ($75 USD)

MIB SIEGE FAN VOTE PACK ($19 USD each) Bit of box damage.
**$Aragon $SOLD$
MISB KINGDOM WASPINATOR ($27 USD)
MISB KINGDOM SLAMMER ($27 USD)

MISB SIEGE GRAPPLE ($30 USD)

MISB SS86 SLAG / SLUG ($70 USD)

Loose POTP Rodimus Prime ($35 USD)
Loose UNIVERSE ULTRA ONSLAUGHT ($18 USD)
Loose RTS VOYAGER SEA SPRAY ($15 USD)

Loose MOVIE VOYAGER GRIMLOCK missing part of weapon ($1 USD)
Loose TR VOYAGER ALPHA TRION no sword, missing paw, and now missing head ($1)
Animated Ratchet missing door panel , Junker BA - $1 each

COMICS! $2 EACH
IDW Infiltrator
T30 Rattrap, skids, waspinator, Windblade
TFCC COMICS #52 - #67 INCLUSIVE
Click image for larger version Name: 20221104_201816.jpg Views: 0 Size: 102.4 KB ID: 52867   Click image for larger version Name: 20221104_201759.jpg Views: 0 Size: 97.3 KB ID: 52868   Click image for larger version Name: 20221104_201805.jpg Views: 0 Size: 104.1 KB ID: 52869   Click image for larger version Name: 20221104_201826.jpg Views: 0 Size: 99.1 KB ID: 52870  
