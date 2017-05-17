Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,644

Revolutionaries #5 Subscription Cover B



The second subscription cover to IDW’s Revolutionaries #5 has dropped. The book is due out on June 14th. Read on for the official description and cover! FEB170395 (W) John Barber (A/CA) Fico Ossio M.A.S.K. vs. the ATOMIC MAN! The Revolutionaries uncover the deep, dark secret of Mike Power, the Atomic Man-and enlist the help of M.A.S.K. to bring in the long-lost agent! But there’s more to Power’s story than anyone imagined, in the oddest story of 2017! In Shops: Jun 14, 2017 SRP: $3.99



The post







More... The second subscription cover to IDW’s Revolutionaries #5 has dropped. The book is due out on June 14th. Read on for the official description and cover! FEB170395 (W) John Barber (A/CA) Fico Ossio M.A.S.K. vs. the ATOMIC MAN! The Revolutionaries uncover the deep, dark secret of Mike Power, the Atomic Man-and enlist the help of M.A.S.K. to bring in the long-lost agent! But there’s more to Power’s story than anyone imagined, in the oddest story of 2017! In Shops: Jun 14, 2017 SRP: $3.99The post Revolutionaries #5 Subscription Cover B appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th



__________________