Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Legacy Evolution Wave 2 Official Turnaround Videos
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 10:30 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 49,555
Transformers Legacy Evolution Wave 2 Official Turnaround Videos


Hasbro have shared some new turnaround videos of the recently revealed*Transformers Legacy Evolution Wave 2 for your viewing pleasure. We have a look from all angles in both robot and vehicle mode of the following Legacy figures: Deluxe Shrapnel Deluxe Animated Universe Prowl Deluxe Crashbar Voyager Metalhawk Voyager Twincast Watch all the videos after the break and then sound off your impressions on the 2005 Boards. You can already find pre-orders for these new toys and more via our sponsors links on this link. https://cdn.shopify.com/videos/c/vp/...s-12019193.mp4 https://cdn.shopify.com/videos/c/vp/...s-12019325.mp4 https://cdn.shopify.com/videos/c/vp/...s-12072143.mp4 https://cdn.shopify.com/videos/c/vp/...s-12073783.mp4 https://cdn.shopify.com/videos/c/vp/...s-12075507.mp4 https://cdn.shopify.com/videos/c/vp/...s-12077514.mp4

The post Transformers Legacy Evolution Wave 2 Official Turnaround Videos appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 10:47 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2023, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.