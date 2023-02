Transformers Legacy Evolution Wave 2 Official Turnaround Videos

Hasbro have shared some new turnaround videos of the recently revealed*Transformers Legacy Evolution Wave 2 for your viewing pleasure. We have a look from all angles in both robot and vehicle mode of the following Legacy figures: Deluxe Shrapnel Deluxe Animated Universe Prowl Deluxe Crashbar Voyager Metalhawk Voyager Twincast Watch all the videos after the break and then sound off your impressions on the 2005 Boards. You can already find pre-orders for these new toys and more via our sponsors links on this link