down_shift Moderator Join Date: May 2008 Location: Burlington Posts: 4,996

Re: Transformers Power Of The Primes Wave 2 Leader Class Released at Retial Quote: Matrix_Holder Originally Posted by Of course it did, I just bought it on tru.ca and should have it in a couple days haha. I'll grab another oone for my misb collection too haha. I would have grabbed this one for you, but I know you already have one on the way, and we both know you'll buy two more with your raincheques from TRU. LOL