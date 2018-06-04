Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 40,389

Transformers: Bumblebee Movie Trailer Announcement By John Cena



If there was any doubt regarding Transformers: Bumblebee movie trailer hitting the internet tomorrow (06/05/2018), you can now put your minds at ease. John Cena himself (if you can see him) is here to announce the arrival of the trailer. Mr. Cena is wearing his Sector 7 uniform with his Agent Burns name tag in what appears to be a movie set from Bumblebee. Hey, whats up? This is John Cena from the new movie*Bumblebee.*We are taking it back to the beginning with Bee, and its set in the time period where I first fell in love with*Transformers. The new



