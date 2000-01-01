Today, 08:24 AM #1 Pascal Translaterminator Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Planet Earth Posts: 15,809 The Purge: 2017 Edition Pricing in CAD.

Paypal as gift or + regular 4%.

Shipping is extra (about $10-15 to Ontario/Quebec)

Shipping from Canada.

Shipping to USA & Canada only.

Items are loose/complete unless noted.



WANTS

-MP Cheetor



3RD PARTY



-FP Mindwipe: $70

-FP Highbrow (MIB): $75

-FP Weirdwolf: $70

-FP Chromedome (MIB): $75

-MT Cupola (MIB): $140

-Shapeshift Heavy Metal SS-02 (Ironhide only!): $25

-Fewture ES-Gokin Roadbuster (MIB): $50



TRANSFORMERS



-Jollibee Movie 1 Barricade (only sold in the Phillipines): $20

-Kayaba Car Robots Fire Convoy: $45

-RID 1-Step Changers ($4 each): Sideswipe (v1), Steeljaw, Sideswipe (v2), Quillfire and Springload

-AOE 1-Step Changers ($4 each): Grimlock, Slash, Hound, Drift (car), Drift (helicopter), Slug, Strafe and Lockdown

-AOE Power Attackers ($7 each): Grimlock, Slug, Strafe, Lockdown, Drift, Scorn and Hound

-Choro Q Rodimus: $15

-CW Superion (w/ Quickslinger): $85

-CW Bruticus: $85

-CW Menasor (w/ Brakeneck): $85

-CW Galvatronus w/ 4x Offroad: $85

-NuRID Warrior Grimlock: $10

-NuRID Warrior G1 Grimlock: $10

-NuRID Warrior Sideswipe: $10

-NuRID Warrior Steeljaw: $10

-NuRID Warrior Strongarm: $10

-NuRID Warrior Drift: $10

-NuRID Warrior Jazz: $10

-NuRID Warrior Fracture: $10

-NuRID Warrior Quillfire: $10

-NuRID Warrior Thunderhoof: $10

-NuRID Warrior Paralon: $10

-NuRID Warrior Bisk: $10

-NuRID Warrior Ratchet: $10

-NuRID Warrior Blastwave: $10

-NuRID Warrior Stormshot: $10

-NuRID Warrior Blurr: $10

-NuRID Warrior Soundwave: $10

-Titans Return DLX Scourge: $10

-Titans Return DLX Hardhead: $10

-Titans Return DLX Chromedome: $10

-Titans Return DLX Highbrow: $10

-Titans Return DLX Mindwipe: $10

-Titans Return DLX Wolfwire: $10

-Titans Return DLX Kup: $10

-Titans Return Voyager Sentinel Prime: $15

-Titans Return Voyager Astrotrain: $15

-Titans Return Voyager Alpha Trion: $15

-Titans Return Voyager Broadside: $15

-Titans Return Leader Sixshot: $40

-Titans Return Legends Kickback: $7

-Combiner Wars Legends Bombshell: $7

-Combiner Wars Legends Windcharger: $7

-Combiner Wars Legends Huffer: $7

-Combiner Wars Legends Viper: $7

-Combiner Wars Legends Warparth: $7

-Combiner Wars Legends Groove: $7

-Combiner Wars Legends Chop Shop: $7

-Combiner Wars Legends Shockwave: $7

-Classics DLX Octone: $15

-Classics DLX Astrotrain: $15

-Generations Legends Swerve/Flanker: $8

-Generations Legends Skrapnel/Reflector: $8





OTHER TRANSFORMING TOYS



-S.H.E. Shin Getter 2 (MIB - broken fingers + ball joint successfully repaired with expoxy - turns into 3 vehicles, made of resin, complex transformation): 200

-Power Rangers Legacy Tigerzord (MIB): $90

-Super Sentai Artisan Shinkenger Shinken-Oh + DX Daikai-Oh (MIB): 550

-1:24 Land Rover Defender 90: $10 __________________

Coming soon: rien pantoute.

