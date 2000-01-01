|
The Purge: 2017 Edition
Pricing in CAD.
Paypal as gift or + regular 4%.
Shipping is extra (about $10-15 to Ontario/Quebec)
Shipping from Canada.
Shipping to USA & Canada only.
Items are loose/complete unless noted.
WANTS
-MP Cheetor
3RD PARTY
-FP Mindwipe: $70
-FP Highbrow (MIB): $75
-FP Weirdwolf: $70
-FP Chromedome (MIB): $75
-MT Cupola (MIB): $140
-Shapeshift Heavy Metal SS-02 (Ironhide only!): $25
-Fewture ES-Gokin Roadbuster (MIB): $50
TRANSFORMERS
-Jollibee Movie 1 Barricade (only sold in the Phillipines): $20
-Kayaba Car Robots Fire Convoy: $45
-RID 1-Step Changers ($4 each): Sideswipe (v1), Steeljaw, Sideswipe (v2), Quillfire and Springload
-AOE 1-Step Changers ($4 each): Grimlock, Slash, Hound, Drift (car), Drift (helicopter), Slug, Strafe and Lockdown
-AOE Power Attackers ($7 each): Grimlock, Slug, Strafe, Lockdown, Drift, Scorn and Hound
-Choro Q Rodimus: $15
-CW Superion (w/ Quickslinger): $85
-CW Bruticus: $85
-CW Menasor (w/ Brakeneck): $85
-CW Galvatronus w/ 4x Offroad: $85
-NuRID Warrior Grimlock: $10
-NuRID Warrior G1 Grimlock: $10
-NuRID Warrior Sideswipe: $10
-NuRID Warrior Steeljaw: $10
-NuRID Warrior Strongarm: $10
-NuRID Warrior Drift: $10
-NuRID Warrior Jazz: $10
-NuRID Warrior Fracture: $10
-NuRID Warrior Quillfire: $10
-NuRID Warrior Thunderhoof: $10
-NuRID Warrior Paralon: $10
-NuRID Warrior Bisk: $10
-NuRID Warrior Ratchet: $10
-NuRID Warrior Blastwave: $10
-NuRID Warrior Stormshot: $10
-NuRID Warrior Blurr: $10
-NuRID Warrior Soundwave: $10
-Titans Return DLX Scourge: $10
-Titans Return DLX Hardhead: $10
-Titans Return DLX Chromedome: $10
-Titans Return DLX Highbrow: $10
-Titans Return DLX Mindwipe: $10
-Titans Return DLX Wolfwire: $10
-Titans Return DLX Kup: $10
-Titans Return Voyager Sentinel Prime: $15
-Titans Return Voyager Astrotrain: $15
-Titans Return Voyager Alpha Trion: $15
-Titans Return Voyager Broadside: $15
-Titans Return Leader Sixshot: $40
-Titans Return Legends Kickback: $7
-Combiner Wars Legends Bombshell: $7
-Combiner Wars Legends Windcharger: $7
-Combiner Wars Legends Huffer: $7
-Combiner Wars Legends Viper: $7
-Combiner Wars Legends Warparth: $7
-Combiner Wars Legends Groove: $7
-Combiner Wars Legends Chop Shop: $7
-Combiner Wars Legends Shockwave: $7
-Classics DLX Octone: $15
-Classics DLX Astrotrain: $15
-Generations Legends Swerve/Flanker: $8
-Generations Legends Skrapnel/Reflector: $8
OTHER TRANSFORMING TOYS
-S.H.E. Shin Getter 2 (MIB - broken fingers + ball joint successfully repaired with expoxy - turns into 3 vehicles, made of resin, complex transformation): 200
-Power Rangers Legacy Tigerzord (MIB): $90
-Super Sentai Artisan Shinkenger Shinken-Oh + DX Daikai-Oh (MIB): 550
-1:24 Land Rover Defender 90: $10
