Studio Series SS-51 Deluxe Dark Of The Moon Soundwave In-Hand Images



We can share for you our first in hand images of the new*Transformers Studio Series SS-51 Deluxe Dark Of The Moon Soundwave. This figure, which is expected for release in 2020, brings us a new Deluxe mold of the Decepticon warrior. Movie collectors should remember that the original DOTM Mech Tech Deluxe Soundwave was released only in Japan (along with the Human Alliance version), and it quickly became a hard-to-find and expensive toy. Now, we have a chance to gran a Deluxe Soundwave for the Studio Series collection. This mold presents a very nice and original transformation and a great



This mold presents a very nice and original transformation and a great » Continue Reading. The post Studio Series SS-51 Deluxe Dark Of The Moon Soundwave In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





