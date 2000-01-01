Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page Studio Series Series
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 08:56 PM   #1
Chajee
Generation 2
Join Date: Feb 2012
Location: Toronto
Posts: 100
Studio Series Series
Hi all,
This may sound like a dumb question, I've been out of the game for a bit, but are the Studio Series that are out/coming out the exact same molds as the ones earlier?

I don't like purchasing identical molds (a bit of a waste of money) unless I have to and the only difference is the paint application.


TIA
__________________
Feedback Thread: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=42863
Chajee is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 09:22 PM   #2
optimusb39
Crossover
optimusb39's Avatar
Join Date: Aug 2015
Location: st. catherines ontario
Posts: 1,412
Re: Studio Series Series
no. new molds. dome better. some worse. imo
optimusb39 is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 09:30 PM   #3
Chajee
Generation 2
Join Date: Feb 2012
Location: Toronto
Posts: 100
Re: Studio Series Series
Dang it, that means I have to try and get them now. Thanks for the quick response.


Just so that I don't have to look around, does anyone have a list of the Studio Series figures? I'm old and lazy and I live in Toronto so I'm entitled to someone else doing work for me.
__________________
Feedback Thread: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=42863
Chajee is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 09:43 PM   #4
Yonoid
Crossover
Yonoid's Avatar
Join Date: Dec 2015
Location: Oakville
Posts: 1,437
Re: Studio Series Series
Some are retools of the tlk line. Just google studio series toys wiki
__________________
Feedback Thread :
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...596#post687596

4 Sale:
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=68541

Looking for: POTP Nova Star
Yonoid is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 10:02 PM   #5
Collectingtoys
Machine War
Collectingtoys's Avatar
Join Date: Sep 2016
Location: Toronto
Posts: 283
Re: Studio Series Series
Quote:
Originally Posted by Chajee View Post
Dang it, that means I have to try and get them now. Thanks for the quick response.

Just so that I don't have to look around, does anyone have a list of the Studio Series figures? I'm old and lazy and I live in Toronto so I'm entitled to someone else doing work for me.
Hahaha...I totally feel you. I’m in the same boat and I am like this most of the time now too.

I don’t buy any of the Michael Bay Transformers figures, but from observation these definitely look way better than the shelf warmers they’ve been releasing for the last couple of films.
__________________
My Sales Thread
My Feedback
Last edited by Collectingtoys; Today at 10:04 PM.
Collectingtoys is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 10:36 PM   #6
Gaming Turtle
Machine War
Join Date: Jan 2011
Location: Fredericton, New Brunswick
Posts: 221
Re: Studio Series Series
To help out, here is the current releases.

Wave 1:

Leader Class:
Grimlock (New mold)
Blackout (New mold, robot mode is closer tk voyager scale in height but this is a bigger figure still with its vehicle mode).

Voyager:
TFTM Optimus Prime (New mold, borrows elememts from other prime figures like the Transformers Prime First Edition Voyager Figure).
TFTM Starscream (Upscalled DOTM deluxe design with improvements)

Deluxes:
Old Camero Bumblebee (new mold, borrows engineering from the TLK Bumblebee, both of which have MP Bee elements).
TFTM Ratchet (new mold that borrows from the older designs).
Stinger (new mold).
Crowbar (retool of the TLK Beserker)

Wave 2:

Leaders: None.

Voyagers:
TFTM Brawl (new mold)
ROTF Tank Megatron (new mold)
DOTM Thundercracker (Toysrus Exclusive retool(new head) of TLK Nitro Zeus).

Deluxes:
Jazz (new mold, borrows from Human Alliance. 2nd smallest deluxe).
Lockdown (new mold, much better then the AOE version).

Wave 3: (Just coming out)

Leaders: None.

Voyagers:
Ironhide (new mold that borrows from the upcoming MP Ironhide)
ROTF Starscream (same as wave 1 with additions of tattoos and a buzzsaw instead of the missle launcher).

Deluxes:
DOTM Ratchet (same as wave 1 but has a gun instead of saw and DOTM paint scheme).
VW Bumblebee (new mold, still uses TLK/MP/Wave 1 elements. Smallest deluxe but has a swappable face, gun arm and a blade for either arm).
Shadow Raider (Lockdown's mercenary. Made from Wave 2 lockdown but with a different weapon, head and paint scheme).
Bumblebee "Rebekah's Garage" (Old camero bee from wave 1 with less paint but comes with a charlie figure, different sticker sets and add ons for the vehicle mode. $39.99 vs the other deluxes $29.99).

There is more announced and a few exclusives including gold versions of both Bee molds with releases of old G1 era cassettes.
Gaming Turtle is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS Robots in Disguise ULTRA BEE & GALVATRONUS For Sale
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece Beast Wars MP- 41 Dinobot
Transformers
G1 Transformers Lot
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Combiner Wars Computron Boxed Set - New, Sealed
Transformers
Combiner Wars Sky Reign. Sky Lynx, Hound, Wheeljack, Smokescreen, Trailbreaker
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Combiner Wars G1 Bruticus Set of 5- New, Sealed
Transformers
Transformers masterpiece Destron Laserwave....Shockwave... Authentic.. not KO
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 10:47 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2018, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.