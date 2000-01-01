Gaming Turtle Machine War Join Date: Jan 2011 Location: Fredericton, New Brunswick Posts: 221

Re: Studio Series Series To help out, here is the current releases.



Wave 1:



Leader Class:

Grimlock (New mold)

Blackout (New mold, robot mode is closer tk voyager scale in height but this is a bigger figure still with its vehicle mode).



Voyager:

TFTM Optimus Prime (New mold, borrows elememts from other prime figures like the Transformers Prime First Edition Voyager Figure).

TFTM Starscream (Upscalled DOTM deluxe design with improvements)



Deluxes:

Old Camero Bumblebee (new mold, borrows engineering from the TLK Bumblebee, both of which have MP Bee elements).

TFTM Ratchet (new mold that borrows from the older designs).

Stinger (new mold).

Crowbar (retool of the TLK Beserker)



Wave 2:



Leaders: None.



Voyagers:

TFTM Brawl (new mold)

ROTF Tank Megatron (new mold)

DOTM Thundercracker (Toysrus Exclusive retool(new head) of TLK Nitro Zeus).



Deluxes:

Jazz (new mold, borrows from Human Alliance. 2nd smallest deluxe).

Lockdown (new mold, much better then the AOE version).



Wave 3: (Just coming out)



Leaders: None.



Voyagers:

Ironhide (new mold that borrows from the upcoming MP Ironhide)

ROTF Starscream (same as wave 1 with additions of tattoos and a buzzsaw instead of the missle launcher).



Deluxes:

DOTM Ratchet (same as wave 1 but has a gun instead of saw and DOTM paint scheme).

VW Bumblebee (new mold, still uses TLK/MP/Wave 1 elements. Smallest deluxe but has a swappable face, gun arm and a blade for either arm).

Shadow Raider (Lockdown's mercenary. Made from Wave 2 lockdown but with a different weapon, head and paint scheme).

Bumblebee "Rebekah's Garage" (Old camero bee from wave 1 with less paint but comes with a charlie figure, different sticker sets and add ons for the vehicle mode. $39.99 vs the other deluxes $29.99).



There is more announced and a few exclusives including gold versions of both Bee molds with releases of old G1 era cassettes.