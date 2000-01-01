Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 09:07 PM
Robn
Join Date: Jan 2011
Location: Winnipeg
Bayverse Movie figures
Clearing out the movie figures, send me reasonable offerswill bundle multiples for better deals . Shipping is from Winnipeg.

All complete, in mint condition with instructions.

LEADER SIZE, complete with boxes
 ROTF: Megatron-Shadow Command (MIB  rare black version)
 AOE: Optimus Prime (MISB)

VOYAGEUR SIZE, complete, loose
 Blackout, 1st Movie
 Stratosphere, ROTF (MIB-rare)
 Seaspray, ROTF (MIB)
 Starscream, ROTF (no missiles)
 Shockwave, DOTM: (MIB):
 Hound, AOE (MIB)

DELUX SIZE, complete, loose
 Bonecrusher  Jungle version (Rare) 1st Movie
 Bumbleebee, Stealth Ops, 1st Movie
 Landmine, 1st Movie:
 Wreckage, 1st Movie
 Sideswipe, ROTF
 Swerve, ROTF
 Jolt, ROTF
 Ratchet, ROTF
 Brawn, ROTF
 Breakaway, ROTF
 Thrust, ROTF

 Lockdown (MOSC) AOE
 Drift (MOSC) AOE
