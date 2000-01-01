|
Bayverse Movie figures
Clearing out the movie figures, send me reasonable offerswill bundle multiples for better deals . Shipping is from Winnipeg.
All complete, in mint condition with instructions.
LEADER SIZE, complete with boxes
ROTF: Megatron-Shadow Command (MIB rare black version)
AOE: Optimus Prime (MISB)
VOYAGEUR SIZE, complete, loose
Blackout, 1st Movie
Stratosphere, ROTF (MIB-rare)
Seaspray, ROTF (MIB)
Starscream, ROTF (no missiles)
Shockwave, DOTM: (MIB):
Hound, AOE (MIB)
DELUX SIZE, complete, loose
Bonecrusher Jungle version (Rare) 1st Movie
Bumbleebee, Stealth Ops, 1st Movie
Landmine, 1st Movie:
Wreckage, 1st Movie
Sideswipe, ROTF
Swerve, ROTF
Jolt, ROTF
Ratchet, ROTF
Brawn, ROTF
Breakaway, ROTF
Thrust, ROTF
Lockdown (MOSC) AOE
Drift (MOSC) AOE