MP-19+ Smokescreen Gallery Online

Time for a quick look at another of Takara's anime upgrade Masterpiece releases – MP19+ Smokescreen.** This go around sees Smokescreen with a simplified paint deco to match the cartoon look along with some new moldings – a new head with 3 face plates and a smoke effects piece.* The latter is actually really well done, splits in two to allow for dual tire burnouts or a single configuration for dropping that smoke screen in battle.* If* you pair this guy up with MP-17+ Prowl MP-47 Hound and/or