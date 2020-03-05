|
MP-19+ Smokescreen Gallery Online
Time for a quick look at another of Takara’s anime upgrade Masterpiece releases – MP19+ Smokescreen.** This go around sees Smokescreen with a simplified paint deco to match the cartoon look along with some new moldings – a new head with 3 face plates and a smoke effects piece.* The latter is actually really well done, splits in two to allow for dual tire burnouts or a single configuration for dropping that smoke screen in battle.* If* you pair this guy up with MP-17+ Prowl
, MP-18+ Bluestreak
, MP-44 Optimus Prime
, MP-45 Bumblebee
, MP-47 Hound
and/or » Continue Reading.
The post MP-19+ Smokescreen Gallery Online
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
80s Toy Expo 2020
will be Sunday April 19th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.