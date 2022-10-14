Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 49,068

TFNation 2023 Announced: 11-13 August



TFNation announced its August 2023 convention plans: We promised we’d do our best for you. It’s taken a little energon and a lot of work, but today we’re delighted to confirm TFNation will return in 2023! TFNation 2023 will be rolling out from 11th to 13th August 2023, at the Hilton Birmingham Metropole Hotel in Birmingham, UK. Announcements regarding tickets, guests and discounted bedrooms will follow as we move towards the event. Sound off on the 2005 boards, and stay tuned to this space & the TFNation



TFNation 2023 will be rolling out from 11th to 13th August 2023, at the Hilton Birmingham Metropole Hotel in Birmingham, UK. Announcements regarding tickets, guests and discounted bedrooms will follow as we move towards the event.

