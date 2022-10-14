Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page TFNation 2023 Announced: 11-13 August
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Yesterday, 11:40 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 49,068
TFNation 2023 Announced: 11-13 August


TFNation announced its August 2023 convention plans: We promised we’d do our best for you. It’s taken a little energon and a lot of work, but today we’re delighted to confirm TFNation will return in 2023! TFNation 2023 will be rolling out from 11th to 13th August 2023, at the Hilton Birmingham Metropole Hotel in Birmingham, UK. Announcements regarding tickets, guests and discounted bedrooms will follow as we move towards the event. Sound off on the 2005 boards, and stay tuned to this space &#038; the TFNation blog for more details as they are revealed.

The post TFNation 2023 Announced: 11-13 August appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 12:24 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.