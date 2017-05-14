Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 07:20 AM
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,609
Transformers: The Last Knight Deluxe Class Wave 1 Found In Sri Lanka


Finally, the*Transformers: The Last Knight toys have arrived to*Sri Lanka but with a minor change. For many years since the 80s, Funskool was the sole distributor of Transformers (and other Hasbro products) to the South-East Asian (SEA) countries. Often there had been rare variants as well. Hence the term ‘Funskool Variant‘. This time however, not only the regular Funskool logo was missing from the packaging but a new sticker with the name ‘Hasbro India‘ has been spotted. Obviously as others around the world, a price jump is noted. While Age Of Extiction Deluxes went for Rs. 3,999/- (approx. US$ 27), &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers: The Last Knight Deluxe Class Wave 1 Found In Sri Lanka appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
