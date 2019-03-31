|
Takara Tomy Transformers LG-EX Big Powered In-Hand Images
Courtesy of*Robotkingdom
,*?????? on Twitter
*and 2005 Boards members*Jtprime17, kentan99, jamarmiller, payres we can share a great set of in-hand images of the latest installment in the Takara Tomy Transformers LG-EX*Line: Big Powered. We have shots of Dai Atlas, Sonic Bomber and Road Fire in all their modes, including battle stations and combined as the Big Powered space ship. Some interesting details are revealed too. For example, Dai Atlas is a heavy retool of the Titans Return Overlord/Sky Shadow mold but the torso and legs can’t not be separated due to a new connecting bar. Also » Continue Reading.
The post Takara Tomy Transformers LG-EX Big Powered In-Hand Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The 2019 80s Toy Expo
will be Sunday, April 7th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
FREE PARKING
For more info go to http://www.ontariocollectorscon.com/