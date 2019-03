Takara Tomy Transformers LG-EX Big Powered In-Hand Images

Courtesy of* Robotkingdom ,* ?????? on Twitter *and 2005 Boards members*Jtprime17, kentan99, jamarmiller, payres we can share a great set of in-hand images of the latest installment in the Takara Tomy Transformers LG-EX*Line: Big Powered. We have shots of Dai Atlas, Sonic Bomber and Road Fire in all their modes, including battle stations and combined as the Big Powered space ship. Some interesting details are revealed too. For example, Dai Atlas is a heavy retool of the Titans Return Overlord/Sky Shadow mold but the torso and legs can’t not be separated due to a new connecting bar. Also » Continue Reading. The post Takara Tomy Transformers LG-EX Big Powered In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM