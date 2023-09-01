MilanX3 Nexus Maximus Join Date: Sep 2014 Location: Ontario Posts: 2,027

What's the Deal with Beachcomber? Hello,



This has been discussed before, but with the small amount of Beachcombers being found at retail and others like myself still waiting on orders from smaller Canadian retailers on their Beachcomber figures to be released, is there any official word if they will have a restock of him?



I know some of you found him in person at EBGames months ago....but many still likely has him on preorder...along with his parrot friend!



I feel bad for the great local retailers that have to deal with the lack of stock from the producers.



I saw on BBTS and other sites that he is projected to come out early to mid this year again, but I think it might just be a wishful estimate. One would hope this short stock issue would have ended with the Earthrise Thrust era....anyone have any official word from any retailers on Beachcomber and others missing from this wave?



Or, Perhaps he will just be re-released with a different bird in a "Where's the Beach" set...they could include the volleyball they removed from the Top Gun Crossover and add other 80s style trinkets...



