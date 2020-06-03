|
Prime 1 Studio MMTFM-28: Optimus Prime (Revenge Of The Fallen) Official Images
*we have an amazing official image gallery of their new*MMTFM-28: Optimus Prime (Revenge Of The Fallen) statue. As usual with Prime 1 Studios statues, we have an astonishing movie-accurate representation of Revenge Of The Fallen Optimus Prime. Fine details, top painting and finishing on this impressive*65.6 cm tall statue that features LED lights and several display options and accessories. Read on for the complete official product description: You’ll never stop at one. I’LL TAKE YOU ALL ON! Marking Prime 1 Studios 8th Years Anniversary of Transformers Collectibles Merchandise, Prime 1 Studio is proud to present the » Continue Reading.
