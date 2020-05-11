Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 12:30 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
My Little Pony x Transformers Crossover Collection  My Little Prime Figure Stock Ima


Via*Preternia on Twitter*we can share for your our first look at the new*My Little Pony x Transformers Crossover Collection  My Little Prime figure. This was a very unexpected reveal with just some text from the description found in an Amazon UK listing for the Plasmane Ghostbusters x My Little Pony Crossover toy. We finally can see what My Little Prime toy looks like. It uses a retro My Little Pony mold with a red, blue and silver deco and details inspired by G1 Optimus Prime. One of the cutest crossovers ever made for &#187; Continue Reading.

The post My Little Pony x Transformers Crossover Collection  My Little Prime Figure Stock Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Old Today, 12:44 PM   #2
UsernamePrime
Re: My Little Pony x Transformers Crossover Collection  My Little Prime Figure Stock
neat but pass. kinda reminds me of the horse from Bravestarr
Old Today, 01:05 PM   #3
Tonestar
Re: My Little Pony x Transformers Crossover Collection  My Little Prime Figure Stock
neat but pass. kinda reminds me of the horse from Bravestarr
30.30...totally !
Old Today, 01:20 PM   #4
OldOfflineMan
Re: My Little Pony x Transformers Crossover Collection  My Little Prime Figure Stock
The leaky Autobot insignia makes it look like it was freshly branded.
