Today, 12:30 PM
#
1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 44,676
My Little Pony x Transformers Crossover Collection My Little Prime Figure Stock Ima
Via*
Preternia on Twitter
*we can share for your our first look at the new*My Little Pony x Transformers Crossover Collection My Little Prime figure. This was a very unexpected reveal with just some text from the description found in
an Amazon UK listing for the Plasmane Ghostbusters x My Little Pony Crossover toy
. We finally can see what My Little Prime toy looks like. It uses a retro My Little Pony mold with a red, blue and silver deco and details inspired by G1 Optimus Prime. One of the cutest crossovers ever made for
» Continue Reading.
The post
My Little Pony x Transformers Crossover Collection My Little Prime Figure Stock Images
appeared first on
Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
Today, 12:44 PM
#
2
UsernamePrime
Custom User Title Prime
Join Date: Jan 2020
Location: Ontario
Posts: 140
Re: My Little Pony x Transformers Crossover Collection My Little Prime Figure Stock
neat but pass. kinda reminds me of the horse from Bravestarr
Today, 01:05 PM
#
3
Tonestar
Star Seeker
Join Date: Feb 2012
Location: Ajax
Posts: 2,637
Re: My Little Pony x Transformers Crossover Collection My Little Prime Figure Stock
Quote:
Originally Posted by
UsernamePrime
neat but pass. kinda reminds me of the horse from Bravestarr
30.30...totally !
Today, 01:20 PM
#
4
OldOfflineMan
Beast Machine
Join Date: Aug 2018
Location: Toronto
Posts: 455
Re: My Little Pony x Transformers Crossover Collection My Little Prime Figure Stock
The leaky Autobot insignia makes it look like it was freshly branded.
