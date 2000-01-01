Today, 12:10 PM #1 OldOfflineMan Beast Machine Join Date: Aug 2018 Location: Toronto Posts: 455 Combiner Wars CW Weapons, HFG, Instructions, Cards, Comics As I'm ending my collection, I'm selling off many spare parts over the last two years of collecting. Almost all of them are from the Combiner Wars series.



Please feel free to browse and let me know what you're interested in.



Looking for a buck or two for documentation and a few bucks for the HFG/weapon. Discounts are available for lot buys.



Combine Wars Deluxe Class instructions come in two forms: flat and unfolded - which came with the IDW comics; folded - which came with the character card.



HFG, weapon and comics will be added soon...



Combiner Wars (CW)



Alpha Bravo: 1x card

Powerglide: 1x card

Quickslinger: 1x instruction (flat)

Silverbolt: 2x instructions, 1x card



Blackjack: 2x instruction (folded), 1x card (creased)

Dragstrip: 1x instruction (folded), 1x card

Motormaster: 2x instruction, 3x card

Offroad: 1x card



First Aid: 1x instruction (flat)

Deluxe Groove: 1x instruction (folded), 1x card

Hot Spot: 1x instruction, 2x card



Blast Off: 1x instruction (flat)

Brawl: 1x instruction (folded), 1x card

Onslaught: 3x card

Shockwave: 1x instruction, 1x card

Swindle: 1x instruction (flat)

Vortex: 1x instruction (flat - Chinese), 1x instruction (flat)



Battle Core Optimus Prime: 1x instruction, 1x card

Ironhide: 1x instruction (flat), 1x instruction (folded), 1x card

Mirage: 2x instruction (flat)

Prowl: 1x instruction (flat), 1x instruction (folded)

Rodimus: 2x instruction, 1x card

Sunstreaker: 1x instruction (flat)



Hound: 1x instruction (folded),

Sky Lynx: 1x instruction, 1x card

Smokescreen: 1x instruction (folded),

Trailbreaker: 1x instruction (folded)

Wheeljack: 1x instruction (folded), 1x card

Wreck-gar: 1x instruction (folded), 2x card

