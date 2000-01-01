Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Combiner Wars CW Weapons, HFG, Instructions, Cards, Comics
As I'm ending my collection, I'm selling off many spare parts over the last two years of collecting. Almost all of them are from the Combiner Wars series.

Please feel free to browse and let me know what you're interested in.

Looking for a buck or two for documentation and a few bucks for the HFG/weapon. Discounts are available for lot buys.

Combine Wars Deluxe Class instructions come in two forms: flat and unfolded - which came with the IDW comics; folded - which came with the character card.

HFG, weapon and comics will be added soon...

Combiner Wars (CW)

Alpha Bravo: 1x card
Powerglide: 1x card
Quickslinger: 1x instruction (flat)
Silverbolt: 2x instructions, 1x card

Blackjack: 2x instruction (folded), 1x card (creased)
Dragstrip: 1x instruction (folded), 1x card
Motormaster: 2x instruction, 3x card
Offroad: 1x card

First Aid: 1x instruction (flat)
Deluxe Groove: 1x instruction (folded), 1x card
Hot Spot: 1x instruction, 2x card

Blast Off: 1x instruction (flat)
Brawl: 1x instruction (folded), 1x card
Onslaught: 3x card
Shockwave: 1x instruction, 1x card
Swindle: 1x instruction (flat)
Vortex: 1x instruction (flat - Chinese), 1x instruction (flat)

Battle Core Optimus Prime: 1x instruction, 1x card
Ironhide: 1x instruction (flat), 1x instruction (folded), 1x card
Mirage: 2x instruction (flat)
Prowl: 1x instruction (flat), 1x instruction (folded)
Rodimus: 2x instruction, 1x card
Sunstreaker: 1x instruction (flat)

Hound: 1x instruction (folded),
Sky Lynx: 1x instruction, 1x card
Smokescreen: 1x instruction (folded),
Trailbreaker: 1x instruction (folded)
Wheeljack: 1x instruction (folded), 1x card
Wreck-gar: 1x instruction (folded), 2x card
