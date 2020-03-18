Transformers Mixed Lot and Beast Wars

I have some stuff leftover that I want to sell.





Beast Wars Neo D-39 Bazooka (Mint Complete) $99.00

Beast Wars Transmetal Rattrap (Mint Complete) $ 25.00

Beast Wars Spittor European Exclusive (Mint Complete) $80.00

Car Robots Gas Skunk (Universe Exclusive Mint Complete) $20.00



Human Alliance Skids *Missing Arcee* $99.00

Human Alliance Mudflap & Chromia Mint Complete $99.00

Human Alliance Camaro Mint Complete $45.00

Alternators Dead End (Black Viper) ***SOLD****



I do accept intelligent offers!



Condition

Used - Like New

