|
Transformers Mixed Lot and Beast Wars
I have some stuff leftover that I want to sell.
Beast Wars Neo D-39 Bazooka (Mint Complete) $99.00
Beast Wars Transmetal Rattrap (Mint Complete) $ 25.00
Beast Wars Spittor European Exclusive (Mint Complete) $80.00
Car Robots Gas Skunk (Universe Exclusive Mint Complete) $20.00
Human Alliance Skids *Missing Arcee* $99.00
Human Alliance Mudflap & Chromia Mint Complete $99.00
Human Alliance Camaro Mint Complete $45.00
Alternators Dead End (Black Viper) ***SOLD****
I do accept intelligent offers!
Condition
Used - Like New
Last edited by Ravager; Today at 09:03 PM.