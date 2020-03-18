Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Items For Sale or Trade
Reload this Page Transformers Mixed Lot and Beast Wars
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 08:59 PM   #1
Ravager
Generation 1
Ravager's Avatar
Join Date: May 2017
Location: Mississauga
Posts: 19
Transformers Mixed Lot and Beast Wars
I have some stuff leftover that I want to sell.


Beast Wars Neo D-39 Bazooka (Mint Complete) $99.00
Beast Wars Transmetal Rattrap (Mint Complete) $ 25.00
Beast Wars Spittor European Exclusive (Mint Complete) $80.00
Car Robots Gas Skunk (Universe Exclusive Mint Complete) $20.00

Human Alliance Skids *Missing Arcee* $99.00
Human Alliance Mudflap & Chromia Mint Complete $99.00
Human Alliance Camaro Mint Complete $45.00
Alternators Dead End (Black Viper) ***SOLD****

I do accept intelligent offers!

Condition
Used - Like New
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: 20200318_160607.jpg Views: 1 Size: 97.7 KB ID: 46449   Click image for larger version Name: 20200318_160650.jpg Views: 1 Size: 108.9 KB ID: 46450   Click image for larger version Name: 20200318_164605.jpg Views: 1 Size: 98.4 KB ID: 46451  
Last edited by Ravager; Today at 09:03 PM.
Ravager is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers WFC-S27 Decepticon Phantomstrike 4 pack (Siege Skywarp)
Transformers
Battle Core Optimus Prime Voyager Combiner Wars Transformers
Transformers
30TH ANNIVERSARY TRANSFORMERS JETFIRE
Transformers
G1 TRANSFORMERS OMEGA SUPREME Body/Tank only Super Nice but not working.
Transformers
G1 Transformers Megatron Gun Only Walther P-38 Good Condition
Transformers
Takara Beastwars Dinosaur Megatron T-Rex Transformer 1997 Kenner no package D-1
Transformers
Takara Tomy Transformers Masterpiece MP-37 Artfire Figure JAPAN Official New
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 10:00 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.