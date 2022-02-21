Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 10:40 AM
Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Studio Series Bumblebee Movie Deluxe Arcee In-Hand Images


Coming to us from chefatron on Youtube, we now have an in-hand gallery of the much-anticipated Studio Series Bumblebee Movie Deluxe Arcee! Arcee is displayed in both her robot and vehicle modes as well as being posed with her accessories. She is also compared with various other Arcee and movie figures. Arcee shows off a very nice design and manages to get a compact backpack for her size, and* her new Cybertronian motorcycle mode is very original. You can check out the gallery and video review after the jump!

