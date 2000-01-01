Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 05:45 PM
GotBot
Animated
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 1,997
Selects Combat Hero Megatron
I literally don't know what to think about this oddity. Transformers Generations Selects Combat Hero Megatron - a real weirdo!

https://youtu.be/U2cWZH7ufnI
