Today, 12:20 PM
Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,180
DNA Design DK-30G & DK-30U Upgrade Kits for Generations Selects Galvatron & Unicron C


Via their*Facebook*page,*DNA Design*has revealed their new DK-30G &#038; DK-30U upgrade*kits for Generations Selects Galvatron &#038; Unicron Companion Galvatron. These are redecos of DNA Design DK-30 upgrade kit for Kingdom Galvatron to match the colors of his two new toy deco and reformatting variants. These kits consist of the following new parts: Shoulder parts Leg extenders New hands Matrix holder with longer chain New face frame with 3 interchangeable faces G1 toy inspired gun Blast effect We still have no concrete information about price or release date. A very nice alternative to improve any of your Galvatron redecos for your &#187; Continue Reading.

The post DNA Design DK-30G & DK-30U Upgrade Kits for Generations Selects Galvatron & Unicron Companion Galvatron appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



