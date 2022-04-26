Via their*Facebook
*page,*DNA Design*has revealed their new DK-30G & DK-30U upgrade*kits for Generations Selects Galvatron & Unicron Companion Galvatron. These are redecos of DNA Design DK-30 upgrade kit for Kingdom Galvatron to match the colors of his two new toy deco and reformatting variants. These kits consist of the following new parts: Shoulder parts Leg extenders New hands Matrix holder with longer chain New face frame with 3 interchangeable faces G1 toy inspired gun Blast effect We still have no concrete information about price or release date. A very nice alternative to improve any of your Galvatron redecos for your » Continue Reading.
