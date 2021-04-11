Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up  April Week 2


It’s time for our usual international sightings round up courtesy of all 2005 Board members over the world. The new Cyberverse Deluxe toys hit shelves in Chile, we have a curious RC Bumblebee movie monster truck in China, new Kingdom toys in Italy and Russia, Netflix voyagers in Singapore and new Star Pals Cyberverse toys in Mexico. Cyberverse Wave 5 Deluxe In Chile *2005 Board member Lapin found the new Cyberverse Deluxe Prowl, Soundwave and Starscream at Lider (Walmart subsidiary) in Santiago. Bumblebee Movie RC VW Beetle Monster Truck Bumblebee In China *A very curious officially licensed product &#187; Continue Reading.

The post TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up  April Week 2 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



