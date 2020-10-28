As the two new leaders of Cybertron’s most dominant factions step into their new roles, one finds himself seeking council from one of the four Great Generals – for better or for worse – in the War World pages of Transformers issue #26. Survey the iTunes Apple Books three-page preview, then share your thoughts about this series in discussion on the 2005 boards! Creator credits: Brian Ruckley (Author), Anna Malkova (Artist), Freddie Williams II (Cover Artist), Billie Montfort (Cover Artist), Alex Milne
(Cover Artist), Josh Perez (Colorist) Meanwhile, the other is given council by his mentor, but it’s been » Continue Reading.
