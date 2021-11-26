Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 47,493

Studio Series Bumblebee Core Ravage & Voyager Soundwave In-Hand Images



Thanks to chefatron, we now have an extensive in-hand look at Studio Series Bumblebee Core Ravage, as well as his master, the much-anticipated Voyager Soundwave! Included here is the duo shown off in both their robot and alt-modes, a variety of robot mode poses, plus comparisons with other Studio Series Bumblebee figures and various versions of Soundwave and Ravage. The two are shaping up nicely and look very accurate to how they appeared in the fan-favorite Bumblebee Cybertron scenes. Check it out and let us know your thoughts on the boards!



