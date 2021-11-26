Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Studio Series Bumblebee Core Ravage & Voyager Soundwave In-Hand Images
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 03:00 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,493
Studio Series Bumblebee Core Ravage & Voyager Soundwave In-Hand Images


Thanks to chefatron, we now have an extensive in-hand look at Studio Series Bumblebee Core Ravage, as well as his master, the much-anticipated Voyager Soundwave! Included here is the duo shown off in both their robot and alt-modes, a variety of robot mode poses, plus comparisons with other Studio Series Bumblebee figures and various versions of Soundwave and Ravage. The two are shaping up nicely and look very accurate to how they appeared in the fan-favorite Bumblebee Cybertron scenes. Check it out and let us know your thoughts on the boards!

The post Studio Series Bumblebee Core Ravage & Voyager Soundwave In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers G1 SNARL DINOBOT - original vintage 1985 PARTS / DAMAGED
Transformers
Transformers Optimus Prime
Transformers
Transformers G2 SLAG DINOBOT - green original vintage g1 missing horn
Transformers
Mecard Deluxe Stronghorn #23 Mattel 2018 NEW NISP Action Battle Game Transform
Transformers
Mecard Deluxe Mothton #24 Mattel 2018 NEW NISP Action Battle Game Transforming
Transformers
Transformers Hero Mashers "Starscream" 2013 NEW NISP Hasbro Autobot Decepticon
Transformers
Transformers Weapon Accessory ?Rumble Frenzy G1 ? Gun Laser? Hasbro Takara 1984
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 03:38 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.