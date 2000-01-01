Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 02:45 PM
badusername
Generation 1
Join Date: Sep 2012
Location: Toronto
Posts: 17
Random parts of my collection (Energon, Alternators, Masterpiece)
Selling parts of my collection. Located in Toronto area, happy to work with any buyers interested in items. Unless otherwise stated, assume that these are all complete. All figures are loose.



20th Anniversary Masterpiece Optimus Prime - $120
Binaltech Tracks - - $50
Alternators Hound - no doors - $25
Alternators Smokescreen - $40


Cybertron Hot Shot - $20


Energon Optimus Prime, Leader Class - $50
Energon Megatron, Leader Class (damage to one wing) - $35
Energon Prowl - $20
Energon Ironhide - $25
Energon Arcee - $15
Energon Scorponok - $25
Energon Starscream - $20
Energon Demolishor - $20
Energon Snowcat - $20
Energon Shockblast - $25
Energon Downshift - $20

Energon Towline - $20
Energon Skyblast - $10

Energon Insecticon - $10

Energon Signal Flare - $10

Energon Battle Ravage - $10

Energon Divebomb - $10
