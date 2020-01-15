|
Earthrise Deluxe Cliffjumper And Micromasters Bombshock & Growl New Stock Images
Takara Tomy*have uploaded new stock images of*Earthrise Deluxe Cliffjumper And Micromasters Bombshock & Growl. Curiously, both figures will be released as Takara Tomy Mall exclusives for the Japanese market. Cliffjumper joins Grapple
as the second G1 cartoon Earthrise figure that will be released as a exclusive in Japan. Listings are up and due to be released in June 2020.*Orders can be placed between the 15th January 15 until 14th February only. EX-04*Micromasters Bombshock & Growl
*–*?1,650 ($15.00 approximately) EX-05 Deluxe Cliffjumper
-?3,080 ($28.00 approximately) Click on the bar to see all the mirrored images showing off the figures » Continue Reading.
