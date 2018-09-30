Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 41,163

Bumblebee Movie Toys Out At Russian Retail



Thanks to 2005 Boards member*Sovietbot, we can report that the*Bumblebee Movie Toys are out At Russian Retail. The Buzz arrives in Russia!*There was an official display of the Bumblebee movie figures at the world exhibition of “Mir Detstva” 2018 (World of Childhood) in Moscow, in the Expocenter on Krasnaya Presnya. Other retail stores have started to get the toys on their shelves. “Detskiy Mir” (Children’s World) in the shopping and entertainment center “Galereya” (Gallery) in Krasnodar is selling the Energon Igniters Speed Series for*?650*($10.52), and the Energon Igniters Power Plus Series for*?1600 ($24.39). “Detskiy Mir” (Children’s World”) in the shopping



The 2018 Action Figure Expo will be Sunday, September 16th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The 2018 Action Figure Expo will be Sunday, September 16th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.