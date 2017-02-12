Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers: The Last Knight ? Potential Identity Of The Maker Revealed


You may remember that not too long ago, an IMDB entry stirred up a rumor of a potential identity for the role of *The Maker*from*Transformers: The Last Knight. Back then, we took it with a grain of salt but we were finally able to track down the source. It turn out that*Sue Terry Voices; *a leading voice-over agency based in London’s Soho representing voice actress Gemma Chan may have been the source of the information. That being said we now have the confirmation we need that*Gemma Chan is the voice of The Maker who told Optimus Prime: “Your &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers: The Last Knight – Potential Identity Of The Maker Revealed appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



