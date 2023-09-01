Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 12:22 PM   #1
danatureboy
Generation 1
Join Date: Feb 2011
Location: Scarborough ON
Posts: 29
Looking for a complete Armada Sideways in Toronto
Or if someone is willing to meet me in Toronto. Or if you know of a shop locally that would have it.

Thank you kindly,
MInh
Today, 12:33 PM   #2
Northerncrowe
Generation 2
Join Date: May 2007
Location: Ottawa
Posts: 139
Re: Looking for a complete Armada Sideways in Toronto
I've got his snazzier twin Rapid Run MIB...
