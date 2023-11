wervenom Big Daddy Join Date: May 2010 Location: Woodbridge, On Posts: 8,107

Featuring MMC R45SG Mnemo Servered Grin & MMC R-46A Vexo Prominon



So I was watching the 86 movie when I was editing Grin and figured Megs and Prime are just as iconic as Bats and the Joker so I wanted to do a parody of that fight with a few differences. Hopefully brings some joy to your day.



Shot 11/12/23.



