IDW?s Transformers: Wreckers ? Tread & Circuits, 5-Page Preview of Issue #3



Can the Wreckers maintain their cover and take down their foes or will they be both wrecked and ruled? Take Comic Watch seriously and roll out with the 5-page preview of Wreckers ? Tread & Circuits issue #3 after the jump, then sound off on the 2005 boards! Creator credits: David Mariotte (Author), Jack Lawrence (Artist), Adam Bryce Thomas (Cover Artist), Winston Chan (Cover Artist), Casey Coller (Cover Artist)



