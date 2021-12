Today, 07:14 PM #1 Crobot91 Metroplex Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Toronto Posts: 4,733 FS&T: TRANSFORMERS, MARVEL LEGENDS, GOBOTS, G.I. JOE, GHOSTBUSTERS, STAR WARS, & MORE ***** I'M AVAILABLE TO MEET AT TFCON 2021 @ DEC. 10-12, 2021 ****



HI ALL - JUST A FEW GROUND RULES TO PROMOTE TRANSPARENCY ON MY PART AND TO AVOID CONFUSION WITH POTENTIAL BUYERS/TRADERS:



1). SALES - I ONLY SELL TO CANADIAN AND AMERICAN BUYERS AND I ACCEPT BEST OFFERS. IF YOU SEE ANYTHING YOU LIKE, PLEASE SEND ME YOUR OFFER OR SEND A PM WITH YOUR CITY AND/OR POSTAL CODE FOR A COMPLETE QUOTE (i.e. TOTAL PRICE WITH SHIPPING, TRACKING, & INSURANCE).



2). TRADES - I TRADE WITH CANADIAN AND AMERICANS ONLY; IF YOU SEE ANYTHING YOU LIKE, SEND ME A PM WITH YOUR TRADE OFFER. IF YOU WOULD LIKE TO TRADE WITH ME AND IF YOU HAVE LIMITED FEEDBACK, I WILL HAVE TO ASK THAT YOU SHIP FIRST. PLEASE CHECK MY FEEDBACK THREADS BELOW IF YOU HAVE ANY DOUBTS. BE FAIR WHEN MAKING A TRADE OFFER. I'VE SOLD, TRADED, AND BOUGHT TFS FOR OVER 14 YEARS AND I'VE NEVER RIPPED OFF ANYONE IN A TRADE AND I DON'T EXPECT TO BE RIPPED OFF EITHER. I ONLY ACCEPT SHIPMENTS VIA CANADA POST AND USPS. I DON'T DEAL WITH FEDEX AND UPS DUE TO THEIR OUTRAGEOUS BROKERAGE FEES.



3). PAYMENT - IF YOU WOULD LIKE TO BUY FROM ME, PLEASE NOTE THAT I ONLY ACCEPT PAYPAL OR CASH (IF YOU ARE LOCAL). IF YOU HAVE LIMITED FEEDBACK, I WILL HAVE TO ASK THAT YOU SEND MONEY VIA PAYPAL'S 'FAMILY & FRIENDS' OPTION. I DO NOT ACCEPT RETURNS AND, AS SUCH, I MUST PROTECT MYSELF FROM BOARDMEMBERS WHO HAVE BUYER'S REMORSE AFTER A PURCHASE. IN ADDITION, I WILL NOT ABSORB ANY PAYPAL FEES INCURRED FROM SELLING TFS. FEEL FREE TO BROWSE MY FEEDBACK THREADS IF THIS IS AN ISSUE.



4). SHIPPING - PLEASE NOTE THAT SHIPPING ONE SMALL ITEM FROM CANADA TO THE USA IS EXPENSIVE AND LIKELY WON'T BE WORTH YOUR TIME. THEREFORE, THE MORE YOU BUY; THE BETTER DEAL I CAN PROVIDE YOU WITH SINCE I LIKE TO SELL/TRADE IN BULK.



THANKS FOR EVERYONE'S UNDERSTANDING!





MY 100% POSITIVE FEEDBACK THREADS (OVER 625 TRANSACTIONS; BUY/TRADE WITH CONFIDENCE):

Crobot91 - TFW2005 - The 2005 Boards

Crobot91 - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion

Crobot91 - ActionFigureNews.ca - Canadian Action Figure News and Discussion



MY EBAY & KIJIJI FEEDBACK THREADS (OVER 180 TRANSACTIONS; 100% POSITIVE):

https://www.ebay.com/fdbk/feedback_profile/crobot1991

https://www.kijiji.ca/o-profile/47553174/reviews



FOR TRADE PURPOSES, MY 'WANTS' CAN BE FOUND AT THIS LINK:

http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=45385





MY ITEMS FOR SALE/TRADE:



SIEGE WFC WAR FOR CYBERTRON OPTIMUS PRIME: mint-in-sealed-box

$50 CAD; not including shipping

SIEGE WFC WAR FOR CYBERTRON THUNDERCRACKER: mint-in-sealed-box

$35 CAD; not including shipping





EARTHRISE WFC WAR FOR CYBERTRON MEGATRON: mint-in-sealed-box

$40 CAD; not including shipping

EARTHRISE WFC WAR FOR CYBERTRON STARSCREAM: mint-in-sealed-box

$40 CAD; not including shipping





SIEGE WFC WAR FOR CYBERTRON MIRAGE: mint-in-sealed-box

$50 CAD; not including shipping

SIEGE WFC WAR FOR CYBERTRON IRONHIDE: mint-in-sealed-box

$45 CAD; not including shipping





SIEGE WFC WAR FOR CYBERTRON PROWL: mint-in-sealed-box

$35 CAD; not including shipping

SIEGE WFC WAR FOR CYBERTRON SMOKESCREEN: mint-in-sealed-box

$35 CAD; not including shipping





SIEGE SHATTERED GLASS OPTIMUS PRIME: unused-mint-in-opened-box (never removed from plastic tray); does not include instruction sheet

$55 CAD; not including shipping

POTP POWER OF THE PRIMES OPTIMUS PRIME & RODIMUS: C8 mint-in-opened-boxes; 100% complete

( ***ONLY SELLING/TRADING THE 2 FIGURES AS ONE LOT*** )

$125 CAD TOTAL; not including shipping





FANS TOYS ROUGE / 'MASTERPIECE' ARCEE: mint-in-sealed-box

$260 CAD; not including shipping

PRIME ARMS MICRON AM-12 BREAKDOWN: mint-in-sealed-box

$150 CAD; not including shipping





STUDIO SERIES SS-06 STARSCREAM: mint-in-sealed-box

$40 CAD; not including shipping

STUDIO SERIES SS-12 BRAWL: mint-in-sealed-box

$40 CAD; not including shipping

STUDIO SERIES SS-06 STARSCREAM: mint-in-sealed-box

$40 CAD; not including shipping

STUDIO SERIES SS-12 BRAWL: mint-in-sealed-box

$40 CAD; not including shipping

Last edited by Crobot91; Today at 07:53 PM . Today, 07:14 PM #2 Crobot91 Metroplex Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Toronto Posts: 4,733 Re: FS&T: TRANSFORMERS, MARVEL LEGENDS, GOBOTS, G.I. JOE, GHOSTBUSTERS, STAR WARS, & G1 ASTROTRAIN E-HOBBY 'ANIME' EXCLUSIVE RE-ISSUE: mint-in-sealed-box

$1000 CAD; not including shipping





G1 RE-ISSUE STAR CONVOY: C8 mint-in-opened-box; 100% complete

$250 CAD; not including shipping

BOTCON 2007 ALPHA TRION & VECTOR SIGMA: C8 mint; 100% complete (tray is also included but not shown)

$475 CAD TOTAL; not including shipping





GOBOT / SUPER GO-BOT WARPATH: C7 mint-in-opened-box AND 100% complete (box is missing foam insert)

$100 CAD; not including shipping





PLATINUM EDITION '86 MOVIE 'AUTOBOT HEROES' CLASSICS ULTRA MAGNUS, SPRINGER, ARCEE, KUP, & BLURR: mint-in-sealed-box

$200 CAD; not including shipping





MASTERPIECE TAKARA MP-18S DIACLONE SILVERSTREAK: mint-in-sealed-box with collector coin; box of box is punctured

$90 CAD; not including shipping





MASTERPIECE HASBRO TOYS 'R US EXCLUSIVE BLUESTREAK / SILVERSTREAK / STREAK: mint-in-sealed-box

$90 CAD; not including shipping

GOBOTS / GO-BOT MACHINE LEADER-1 (EAGLE ROBO) & CY-KILL (BIKE ROBO): mint-in-sealed-boxes

( ***ONLY SELLING/TRADING THE 2 FIGURES AS ONE LOT*** )

$150 CAD TOTAL; not including shipping





TFC ARES / 'MASTERPIECE' PREDAKING PREDACONS: C8 mint-in-opened-boxes; 100% complete

$500 CAD; not including shipping

TITANS RETURN SIEGE ON CYBERTRON THUNDERWING: C8 mint & complete

$15 CAD; not including shipping

: mint-in-sealed-boxC8 mint-in-opened-box; 100% completeC8 mint; 100% complete (tray is also included but not shown): C7 mint-in-opened-box AND 100% complete (box is missing foam insert): mint-in-sealed-boxmint-in-sealed-box with collector coin; box of box is puncturedmint-in-sealed-boxmint-in-sealed-boxesC8 mint-in-opened-boxes; 100% completeC8 mint & complete Today, 07:15 PM #3 Crobot91 Metroplex Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Toronto Posts: 4,733 Re: FS&T: TRANSFORMERS, MARVEL LEGENDS, GOBOTS, G.I. JOE, GHOSTBUSTERS, STAR WARS, & PLATINUM EDITION G1 DINOBOT GIFTSET: C8 mint-in-opened-box; 100% complete (however, box is in C6- shape due to water damage)

$100 CAD; not including shipping

TITANS RETURN POWERMASTER OPTIMUS PRIME: C8 mint-in-opened-box; 100% complete

$65 CAD; not including shipping





CYBERTRON GALAXY FORCE OPTIMUS PRIME LARGE GUN: C8 mint; as is

$10 CAD; not including shipping

DOTM LEGENDS POWERGLIDE: C8 mint; 100% complete with cardback and instruction sheet

$10 CAD; not including shipping





GENERATIONS GDO SPRINGER: C8 mint-with-cardback; 100% complete

$20 CAD; not including shipping

NURID 2015 HYPERCHANGE 3-STEP OPTIMUS PRIME: mint-in-sealed-box

$20 CAD; not including shipping





UNITED BEAST WARS MEGATRON & OPTIMUS PRIMAL: mint-in-sealed-boxes

( ***ONLY SELLING/TRADING THE 2 FIGURES AS ONE LOT*** )

$150 CAD TOTAL; not including shipping

ENERGON DINOBOTS GRIMLOCK & SWOOP: C8 mint & complete; I may have the instruction sheet and leftover box remains (I would need to check)

( ***ONLY SELLING/TRADING THE 2 FIGURES AS ONE LOT*** )

$50 CAD TOTAL; not including shipping





PRIME ROBOTS IN DISGUISE ULTRA MAGNUS: mint-in-sealed-box

$30 CAD; not including shipping

ANIMATED ACTIVATOR MEGATRON: C8 mint-with-cardback; 100% complete with instruction sheet & cardback

$20 CAD; not including shipping





PRIME CYBERVERSE SHOCKWAVE: C8 mint; 100% complete with weapons & instruction sheet

$10 CAD; not including shipping

PRIME CYBERVERSE RATCHET: C8 mint-with-cardback; 100% complete with weapons, instruction sheet, & cardback

$10 CAD; not including shipping





POTP POWER OF THE PRIMES STARSCREAM: mint-in-sealed-box

$30 CAD; not including shipping

GENERATIONS GDO G2 MEGATRON: C8 mint-in-opened-box (box is missing inserts); 100% complete

$40 CAD; not including shipping

C8 mint-in-opened-box; 100% complete (however, box is in C6- shape due to water damage)C8 mint-in-opened-box; 100% completeC8 mint; as isC8 mint; 100% complete with cardback and instruction sheetC8 mint-with-cardback; 100% completemint-in-sealed-boxmint-in-sealed-boxesC8 mint & complete; I may have the instruction sheet and leftover box remains (I would need to check)mint-in-sealed-boxC8 mint-with-cardback; 100% complete with instruction sheet & cardbackC8 mint; 100% complete with weapons & instruction sheetC8 mint-with-cardback; 100% complete with weapons, instruction sheet, & cardbackmint-in-sealed-boxC8 mint-in-opened-box (box is missing inserts); 100% complete Today, 07:15 PM #4 Crobot91 Metroplex Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Toronto Posts: 4,733 Re: FS&T: TRANSFORMERS, MARVEL LEGENDS, GOBOTS, G.I. JOE, GHOSTBUSTERS, STAR WARS, & ALTERNATORS BLUESTREAK, HOUND, JAZZ, MIRAGE, PROWL, SIDESWIPE, SUNSTREAKER, WHEELJACK, SMOKESCREEN, TRACKS, SKIDS, & NEMESIS PRIME: C8 mint; 100% complete with weapons/engines, instruction sheets, and bottom of boxes

( ***ONLY SELLING/TRADING THE 12 FIGURES AS ONE LOT*** )

$500 CAD TOTAL; not including shipping

ALTERNATOR MISC. HEADS & LIMBS: mint

$20 CAD TOTAL; not including shipping





BOTCON 2007 SPRINGER: C8 mint; 100% complete

$50 CAD; not including shipping

BOTCON 2005 FALLBACK: C8 mint; 100% complete

$35 CAD; not including shipping





BOTCON 2009 RAZORCLAW: C8 mint; 100% complete

$50 CAD; not including shipping

BOTCON 2010 SHARKTICON: C8 mint; complete with missiles x2

$35 CAD; not including shipping





BOTCON 2005 FLARE-UP PAPERWORK: mint

$20 CAD; not including shipping

BOTCON 2005 FLAMEWAR PAPERWORK: mint

$10 CAD; not including shipping

BOTCON 2010 CINDERSAUR PAPERWORK: mint

$10 CAD; not including shipping





HEADROBOTS HOTHEAD: C8 mint-on-card; 100% complete

UNIVERSE 2.0 HARDHEAD: C8 mint-in-opened-box (missing insert tray); 100% complete

( ***ONLY SELLING/TRADING THE 2 FIGURES AS ONE LOT*** )

$75 CAD TOTAL; not including shipping

UNIVERSE 2.0 ROADBUSTER: C8 mint-in-opened-box (missing insert tray); 100% complete

$25 CAD; not including shipping





UNIVERSE 2.0 ONSLAUGHT: C8 mint; 100% complete[/COLOR]

HEADROBOTS TFCON EXCLUSIVE STRONGHOLD: C8 mint-in-card; 100% complete

( ***ONLY SELLING/TRADING THE 2 FIGURES AS ONE LOT*** )

$50 CAD TOTAL; not including shipping

UNIVERSE 2.0 POWERGLIDE: C8 mint; 95% complete, missing missile

$15 CAD; not including shipping





HENKEI AND UNITED 'CLASSICS / CHUG' THEMED AUTOBOT COLLECTION LOT: refer to individual descriptions

CHUG HENKEI OPTIMUS PRIME: mint-in-sealed-box (C8 box)

CHUG HENKEI BLUESTREAK: mint-on-sealed-card (C8 bubble & cardback)

CHUG HENKEI HOUND & RAVAGE: mint-on-sealed-card (C8 bubble & cardback)

CHUG HENKEI INFERNO: mint-in-sealed-box (C8 box)

CHUG HENKEI IRONHIDE: mint-on-sealed-card (C8 bubble & cardback)

CHUG HENKEI MIRAGE: mint-on-sealed-card (C8 bubble & cardback)

CHUG HENKEI PROWL: mint-on-sealed-card (C8 bubble & cardback)

CHUG HENKEI RATCHET: mint-on-sealed-card (C8 bubble & cardback)

CHUG HENKEI RED ALERT: mint-on-sealed-card (C8 bubble & cardback)

CHUG HENKEI SIDESWIPE: mint-on-sealed-card (C8 bubble & cardback)

CHUG HENKEI SMOKESCREEN: mint-on-sealed-card (C8 bubble & cardback)

CHUG HENKEI SUNSTREAKER: mint-on-sealed-card (C8 bubble & cardback)

CHUG UNITED GRAPPLE: mint-in-sealed-box (C8 box)

CHUG UNITED JAZZ: mint-on-sealed-card (C8 bubble & cardback)

CHUG UNITED TRACKS: mint-on-sealed-card (C8 bubble & cardback)

CHUG UNITED WHEELJACK: mint-on-sealed-card (C8 bubble & cardback)

CHUG GENERATIONS 30th HOIST: mint-on-sealed-card (C8 bubble & cardback)

CHUG GENERATIONS 30th SKIDS: mint-on-sealed-card (C8 bubble & cardback)

CHUG GENERATIONS 30th TRAILBREAKER: mint-on-sealed-card (C8 bubble & cardback)

CHUG GENERATIONS 30th JETFIRE: mint-in-sealed-box (C8 box)

CHUG FOC GRIMLOCK: mint-in-sealed-box (C8 box)

CHUG FOC BLASTER & STEELJAW: mint-in-sealed-box (C8 box)

CHUG FOC EJECT & RAMHORN: mint-on-sealed-card (C8 bubble & cardback)

CHUG FOC REWIND & SUNDOR: mint-on-sealed-card (C8 bubble & cardback)

CHUG UNITED HOT ROD / RODIMUS: mint-on-sealed-card (C8 bubble & cardback)

CHUG UNITED KUP: mint-on-sealed-card (C8 bubble & cardback)

CHUG UNITED BLURR: mint-on-sealed-card (C8 bubble & cardback)

CHUG UNITED PERCEPTOR: mint-on-sealed-card (C8 bubble & cardback)

CHUG UNITED WRECK-GAR: mint-on-sealed-card (C8 bubble & cardback)

CHUG GDO SPRINGER: mint-on-sealed-card (C8 bubble & cardback)

(***ALL ARE ORIGINAL TAKARA/HASBRO PRODUCTS; NO CHMS KNOCK-OFFS HERE***)

(***ONLY SELLING/TRADING THE 34 FIGURES AS ONE LOT***)

$1450 CAD TOTAL; not including shipping

EMPTY BOXES FOR GENERATIONS 30 METROPLEX AND TITANS RETURNS TRYPTICON: include insert trays; some damage to both boxes (refer to 3rd pic and 4th pic)

(***ONLY SELLING/TRADING THE 2 BOXES AS ONE LOT***)

$50 CAD TOTAL; not including shipping







EMPTY BOX FOR EARTHRISE SCORPONOK: includes insert trays

$15 CAD; not including shipping





EMPTY BOX FOR SIEGE WFC WAR FOR CYBERTRON OMEGA SUPREME: includes insert trays

$15 CAD; not including shipping





EMPTY BOXES FOR ROTF HUMAN ALLIANCE BUMBLEBEE, JAZZ, SIDESWIPE, SKIDS, MUDFLAP, & BARRICADE: as is; includes insert trays and twist ties

(***ONLY SELLING/TRADING THE 6 BOXES AS ONE LOT***)

$80 CAD TOTAL; not including shipping

EMPTY BOXES FOR HENKEI TRANSFORMERS: as is; missing instruction manuals, catalogues, & tech cards

(***ONLY SELLING/TRADING THE 26 BOXES AS ONE LOT***)

$250 CAD TOTAL; not including shipping





PRIME R.I.D. OPTIMUS PRIME McDONALDS HAPPY MEAL: complete and working

MAKE AN OFFER or PM ME FOR QUOTE

MISCELLANEOUS STUFF/PARTS/ACCESSORIES: as is

MAKE AN OFFER or PM ME FOR QUOTE





MISCELLANEOUS IDW G1 COMIC BOOKS: as is

MAKE AN OFFER or PM ME FOR QUOTE

EMPTY BOXES MISCELLANEOUS: as is

Armada Starscream box - includes insert tray

Armada Thundercracker box - missing insert tray

Galaxy Force Starscream box - includes insert tray

G1 TFC Blitzwing box - includes insert tray and binder sheets

Diaclone Salt Man box - includes insert tray and missing clear window

Super Gobot Warpath box - missing insert tray

MAKE AN OFFER or PM ME FOR QUOTE

Today, 07:16 PM #6 Crobot91 Metroplex Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Toronto Posts: 4,733 Re: FS&T: TRANSFORMERS, MARVEL LEGENDS, GOBOTS, G.I. JOE, GHOSTBUSTERS, STAR WARS, & MISCELLANEOUS IDW G1 COMIC BOOKS: as is

(***ONLY SELLING/TRADING THE 2 BOXES AS ONE LOT***)

$50 CAD TOTAL; not including shipping







EMPTY BOX FOR EARTHRISE SCORPONOK: includes insert trays

$15 CAD; not including shipping





EMPTY BOX FOR SIEGE WFC WAR FOR CYBERTRON OMEGA SUPREME: includes insert trays

$15 CAD; not including shipping





EMPTY BOXES FOR ROTF HUMAN ALLIANCE BUMBLEBEE, JAZZ, SIDESWIPE, SKIDS, MUDFLAP, & BARRICADE: as is; includes insert trays and twist ties

(***ONLY SELLING/TRADING THE 6 BOXES AS ONE LOT***)

$80 CAD TOTAL; not including shipping

EMPTY BOXES FOR HENKEI TRANSFORMERS: as is; missing instruction manuals, catalogues, & tech cards

(***ONLY SELLING/TRADING THE 26 BOXES AS ONE LOT***)

$250 CAD TOTAL; not including shipping





PRIME R.I.D. OPTIMUS PRIME McDONALDS HAPPY MEAL: complete and working

MAKE AN OFFER or PM ME FOR QUOTE

MISCELLANEOUS STUFF/PARTS/ACCESSORIES: as is

MAKE AN OFFER or PM ME FOR QUOTE





MISCELLANEOUS IDW G1 COMIC BOOKS: as is

MAKE AN OFFER or PM ME FOR QUOTE

EMPTY BOXES MISCELLANEOUS: as is

Armada Starscream box - includes insert tray

Armada Thundercracker box - missing insert tray

Galaxy Force Starscream box - includes insert tray

G1 TFC Blitzwing box - includes insert tray and binder sheets

Diaclone Salt Man box - includes insert tray and missing clear window

Super Gobot Warpath box - missing insert tray

MAKE AN OFFER or PM ME FOR QUOTE

include insert trays; some damage to both boxes (refer to 3rd pic and 4th pic)includes insert traysincludes insert traysas is; includes insert trays and twist tiesas is; missing instruction manuals, catalogues, & tech cardscomplete and workingas isas isas isArmada Starscream box - includes insert trayArmada Thundercracker box - missing insert trayGalaxy Force Starscream box - includes insert trayG1 TFC Blitzwing box - includes insert tray and binder sheetsDiaclone Salt Man box - includes insert tray and missing clear windowSuper Gobot Warpath box - missing insert tray Today, 07:16 PM #6 Crobot91 Metroplex Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Toronto Posts: 4,733 Re: FS&T: TRANSFORMERS, MARVEL LEGENDS, GOBOTS, G.I. JOE, GHOSTBUSTERS, STAR WARS, & MISCELLANEOUS IDW G1 COMIC BOOKS: as is

MAKE AN OFFER or PM ME FOR QUOTE





MISCELLANEOUS MARVEL G1 COMIC BOOKS: as is

MAKE AN OFFER or PM ME FOR QUOTE





MISCELLANEOUS DREAMWAVE G1 / ARMADA / ENERGON COMIC BOOKS & TPBS: as is

MAKE AN OFFER or PM ME FOR QUOTE





REAL GHOSTBUSTERS VINTAGE COLLECTION: see below descriptions

Peter Venkman; figure is in great shape and 100% complete with weapon, ghost, and cardback with bubble still attached (inserts for proton pack and ghost included)

Ray Stanz; figure is in great shape and 100% complete with weapon, ghost, and cardback with bubble still attached (insert for proton pack included)

Egon Spengler; figure is in great shape and 100% complete with weapon, ghost, and cardback with bubble still attached (inserts for figure, proton pack, and ghost included)

Winston Zeddemore; figure is in great shape and 100% complete with weapon, ghost, and cardback

Slimer; figure is in mint-on-sealed-cardback

Stay Puft Marshmallow Man; figure is in good shape (some discoloration) and 100% complete with cardback and loose bubble (insert included)

Ecto-1; vehicle is in good shape (some sticker wear) and 100% complete with box (missing insert and instructions)

$1000 CAD TOTAL; not including shipping





REAL GHOSTBUSTERS DIAMOND SELECT COLLECTION: mint-in-sealed-box

$1000 CAD TOTAL; not including shipping

GHOSTBUSTERS ECTO-1 PLAYMOBIL: mint-in-sealed-box

$85 CAD; not including shipping





REAL GHOSTBUSTERS ECTO-1 RETRO: mint-in-sealed-box

$75 CAD; not including shipping

REAL GHOSTBUSTERS ECTO-1 RETRO: mint-in-sealed-box

$75 CAD; not including shipping

as isas isas issee below descriptionsPeter Venkman; figure is in great shape and 100% complete with weapon, ghost, and cardback with bubble still attached (inserts for proton pack and ghost included)Ray Stanz; figure is in great shape and 100% complete with weapon, ghost, and cardback with bubble still attached (insert for proton pack included)Egon Spengler; figure is in great shape and 100% complete with weapon, ghost, and cardback with bubble still attached (inserts for figure, proton pack, and ghost included)Winston Zeddemore; figure is in great shape and 100% complete with weapon, ghost, and cardbackSlimer; figure is in mint-on-sealed-cardbackStay Puft Marshmallow Man; figure is in good shape (some discoloration) and 100% complete with cardback and loose bubble (insert included)Ecto-1; vehicle is in good shape (some sticker wear) and 100% complete with box (missing insert and instructions)mint-in-sealed-boxmint-in-sealed-boxmint-in-sealed-boxmint-in-sealed-box Today, 07:16 PM #7 Crobot91 Metroplex Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Toronto Posts: 4,733 Re: FS&T: TRANSFORMERS, MARVEL LEGENDS, GOBOTS, G.I. JOE, GHOSTBUSTERS, STAR WARS, & G.I. JOE RETRO VINTAGE HISS TANK (BLUE VERSION) GIJOE: mint-in-sealed-box

$55 CAD; not including shipping

EMPTY BOXES FOR G.I. JOE RETRO VINTAGE A.W.E. STRIKER & F.A.N.G. GIJOE: boxes include insert trays and figures

$50 CAD TOTAL; not including shipping





G.I. JOE RETRO VINTAGE DUKE GIJOE: mint-on-sealed-cardback

$30 CAD; not including shipping

G.I. JOE RETRO VINTAGE STALKER GIJOE: mint-on-sealed-cardback

$30 CAD; not including shipping





G.I. JOE CLASSIFIED FIREFLY GIJOE: mint-in-sealed-box

$40 CAD; not including shipping

G.I. JOE CLASSIFIED RED NINJA GIJOE: mint-in-sealed-box

$50 CAD; not including shipping

G.I. JOE CLASSIFIED COBRA INFANTRY GIJOE: mint-in-sealed-box

$50 CAD; not including shipping





G.I. JOE CLASSIFIED BARONESS GIJOE: mint-in-sealed-box

$60 CAD; not including shipping

mint-in-sealed-boxboxes include insert trays and figuresmint-on-sealed-cardbackmint-on-sealed-cardbackmint-in-sealed-boxmint-in-sealed-boxmint-in-sealed-boxmint-in-sealed-box Today, 07:17 PM #8 Crobot91 Metroplex Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Toronto Posts: 4,733 Re: FS&T: TRANSFORMERS, MARVEL LEGENDS, GOBOTS, G.I. JOE, GHOSTBUSTERS, STAR WARS, & MARVEL SELECT MCU / FOX / SONY MOVIE COLLECTION: mint-in-sealed-box (conditions vary)

$1000 CAD TOTAL; not including shipping

MARVEL LEGENDS IRON MAN 2 MCU IRON MAN: C8 mint-in-opened-box; 100% complete

MARVEL LEGENDS IRON MAN 2 MCU WAR MACHINE: C8 mint; as is

$75 CAD TOTAL; not including shipping





MARVEL SELECT WOLVERINE X-MEN ORIGINS LOGAN HUGH JACKMAN: mint-on-sealed-card (cardback is not in good shape)

$65 CAD; not including shipping

MARVEL SELECT IRON MAN AVENGERS CIVIL WAR ROBERT DOWNEY JR.: mint-on-sealed-card

$55 CAD; not including shipping





MARVEL LEGENDS FOX MCU DEADPOOL & NEGASONIC TEENAGE WARHEAD: mint-in-sealed-box

$60 CAD; not including shipping

MARVEL LEGENDS FOX MCU NEGASONIC TEENAGE WARHEAD: unused mint-in-opened-box (never removed from plastic tray)

$15 CAD; not including shipping





VARIOUS MARVEL LEGENDS BAF MISCELLANEOUS PARTS BUILD-A-FIGURE: C8 mint; as is

price varies depending on the part (the more you buy the better deal I can provide); not including shipping

MARVEL LEGENDS BLACK WIDOW'S MOTORCYCLE: C8 mint-in-box; widow figure and extra head are not included

$30 CAD; not including shipping





MARVEL X-MEN PIN LOT: WOLVERINE, CYCLOPS, NIGHTCRAWLER, & COLOSSUS: C8; as is

$15 CAD TOTAL; not including shipping

MARVEL X-MEN HOUSE OF X #1 and POWERS OF X #1 COMIC BOOKS: C8 mint

$30 CAD TOTAL; not including shipping





MARVEL LEGENDS BUCKY CAPTAIN AMERICA (AVENGERS INFINITE SERIES): C8 mint-with-cardback; captain america is complete but missing arnim zola baf part

$20 CAD; not including shipping

MARVEL LEGENDS ODINSON (THOR RAGNAROK INFINITE SERIES): C8 mint-in-box; odinson is complete but missing hulk baf parts

$15 CAD; not including shipping





MARVEL LEGENDS CAPTAIN AMERICA (AVENGERS GAMERVERSE SERIES): C8 mint-in-opened-box; captain america is complete but missing hulk baf part

$15 CAD; not including shipping

MARVEL LEGENDS IRONMAN (AVENGERS GAMERVERSE SERIES): C8 mint-in-opened-box; iron man is complete but missing hulk baf part

$15 CAD; not including shipping

mint-in-sealed-box (conditions vary)C8 mint-in-opened-box; 100% completeC8 mint; as ismint-on-sealed-card (cardback is not in good shape)mint-on-sealed-cardmint-in-sealed-boxunused mint-in-opened-box (never removed from plastic tray)C8 mint; as isC8 mint-in-box; widow figure and extra head are not includedC8; as isC8 mintC8 mint-with-cardback; captain america is complete but missing arnim zola baf partC8 mint-in-box; odinson is complete but missing hulk baf partsC8 mint-in-opened-box; captain america is complete but missing hulk baf partC8 mint-in-opened-box; iron man is complete but missing hulk baf part Today, 07:17 PM #9 Crobot91 Metroplex Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Toronto Posts: 4,733 Re: FS&T: TRANSFORMERS, MARVEL LEGENDS, GOBOTS, G.I. JOE, GHOSTBUSTERS, STAR WARS, & MARVEL LEGENDS X-MEN WOLVERINE, CYCLOPS, & STORM: C8 mint-with-box&cardback; 100% complete (but Jean Grey is not included)

$125 CAD TOTAL; not including shipping

MARVEL LEGENDS JEAN GREY / MARVEL GIRL (ROCKET RACOON BAF SERIES): mint-on-sealed-cardback

$95 CAD; not including shipping





MARVEL LEGENDS CYCLOPS (PUCK BAF SERIES): mint-on-sealed-cardback

$90 CAD; not including shipping

MARVEL LEGENDS WOLVERINE (PUCK BAF SERIES): mint-on-sealed-cardback

$70 CAD; not including shipping





MARVEL LEGENDS BLINK (CALIBAN BAF SERIES): C8 mint-in-opened-box; blink is complete but missing caliban baf part

$20 CAD; not including shipping

MARVEL LEGENDS OLD MAN LOGAN (WARLOCK BAF SERIES): mint-in-sealed-box

$35 CAD; not including shipping





MARVEL LEGENDS IRON MAN (GROOT BAF SERIES): C8 mint-in-opened-box; iron man is complete but missing groot baf part

$15 CAD; not including shipping

MARVEL LEGENDS UNION JACK (SMART HULK BAF SERIES): C8 mint-in-opened-box; union jack is complete but missing hulk baf part

$15 CAD; not including shipping





MARVEL LEGENDS PIRATE DEADPOOL (STRONG GUY BAF SERIES): C8 mint-in-opened-box; deadpool is complete but missing strong guy baf part

$15 CAD; not including shipping

MARVEL LEGENDS SHIKLAH (STRONG GUY BAF SERIES): C8 mint-in-opened-box; shiklah is complete but missing strong guy baf part

$15 CAD; not including shipping

MARVEL LEGENDS DEATH'S HEAD II (MANTIS BAF SERIES): mint-in-sealed-box

$35 CAD; not including shipping





MARVEL LEGENDS SPIDER-GIRL (ULTIMATE GREEN GOBLIN BAF SERIES): C8 mint-in-opened-box; spider-girl is complete but missing green goblin baf part

$20 CAD; not including shipping

MARVEL LEGENDS MS. MARVEL (ABOMINATION BAF SERIES): C8 mint-in-opened-box; ms marvel is complete but missing abomination baf part

$15 CAD; not including shipping

MARVEL LEGENDS SPIDER-MAN 2099 (HOBGOBLIN BAF SERIES): C8 mint-in-opened-box; spidey 2099 is complete but missing hoboblin baf part

$100 CAD; not including shipping

C8 mint-with-box&cardback; 100% complete (but Jean Grey is not included)mint-on-sealed-cardbackmint-on-sealed-cardbackmint-on-sealed-cardbackC8 mint-in-opened-box; blink is complete but missing caliban baf partmint-in-sealed-boxC8 mint-in-opened-box; iron man is complete but missing groot baf partC8 mint-in-opened-box; union jack is complete but missing hulk baf partC8 mint-in-opened-box; deadpool is complete but missing strong guy baf partC8 mint-in-opened-box; shiklah is complete but missing strong guy baf partmint-in-sealed-boxC8 mint-in-opened-box; spider-girl is complete but missing green goblin baf partC8 mint-in-opened-box; ms marvel is complete but missing abomination baf partC8 mint-in-opened-box; spidey 2099 is complete but missing hoboblin baf part Today, 07:17 PM #10 Crobot91 Metroplex Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Toronto Posts: 4,733 Re: FS&T: TRANSFORMERS, MARVEL LEGENDS, GOBOTS, G.I. JOE, GHOSTBUSTERS, STAR WARS, & MARVEL LEGENDS BAF XEMNU: C8 mint & complete

$65 CAD; not including shipping

STAR WARS BOBA FETT (VINTAGE SERIES): mint-on-sealed-cardback

$30 CAD; not including shipping





STAR WARS PLAYSKOOL MILLENIUM FALCON & AT-ST GALACTIC HEROES: Good shape; nothing broken; what you see is all you get

$10 CAD TOTAL; not including shipping





STAR WARS AT-AT WALKER 3.75" VINTAGE COLLECTION:

What you see is what you get; review the pictures carefully.

Legs are sturdy and in great shape.

Everything is in great shape except for the cannons on head which have snapped off.

Light and sound electronics all work.

Retracting cable/hook's electronics work.

Approximately 24 inches (2 feet) tall.

$150 CAD TOTAL; not including shipping









C8 mint & completemint-on-sealed-cardbackGood shape; nothing broken; what you see is all you getWhat you see is what you get; review the pictures carefully.Legs are sturdy and in great shape.Everything is in great shape except for the cannons on head which have snapped off.Light and sound electronics all work.Retracting cable/hook's electronics work.Approximately 24 inches (2 feet) tall.

