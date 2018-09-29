Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 41,154

Transformers Legends Big Powered additional images



Care of



The post







More... Care of Autobase Aichi , we can share with you some further images of the upcoming Transformers Legends LG-EX Big Powered with you. These images show the same prototype from the 58th All Japan Hobby Model Show earlier in the week – but now with the added benefit of a look at a few different angles and closeups. These let us really appreciate the scale of remolding that has been achieved for this set of three to make them as accurate to their original 1990 releases (and their animation models) as possible. As previously reported all three are looking to » Continue Reading. The post Transformers Legends Big Powered additional images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





The 2018 Action Figure Expo will be Sunday, September 16th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles. __________________The 2018will beat the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.