|
Toyworld Thunderking TW-C08 Revoltgair & TW-C09 Fury Gray Prototypes
3P company Toyworld took some time to show us more of their Thunderking combiner (G1 Predaking)
. but we finally have images of the gray prototypes of two of the components: TW-C08 Revoltgair (Rampage) & TW-C09 Fury (Tantrum). The images surfaced via Weibo users*???????
and Dr-Jazz
*and*Transfans Facebook
. This new take on the G1 Predacons brings us a very interesting design, stylized for sure but still very recognizable as the classic G1 characters. Both figures feature a wide range of articulation and many sculpted details in both modes. We are sure your optics will be pleased with these » Continue Reading.
The post Toyworld Thunderking TW-C08 Revoltgair & TW-C09 Fury Gray Prototypes
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019
will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.