Jinbao OS KO Warbotron Whirlwind (3P Vortex) Review

Jinbao offered up their take on the Combaticon Vortex by way of the oversize, knock-off of the well-known Warbotron Whirlwind offering. This is quite the storm of a vortex*with good and bad points. Herein, as well, I update where and how to use a little baggie of parts that came with Sly Strike (Swindle) that were never referenced in the instructions.