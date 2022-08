Studio Series 86 Core Rumble Behind the Scenes

The behind-the-scenes looks at Transformers figures continue as Hasbro designer Evan Brooks has now taken to his Instagram page with some details about the newly-revealed Studio Series 86 Core Rumble: "Hi everyone! Thanks for joining us as we revealed a bunch of upcoming TF stuff! I saw some questions popping up in various places and I'm going to do what I can to answer. I'm going to start with SS Core Rumble (blue). The infinite transformer debate on what color this character is supposed to be, haha. Since this is studio series, we followed the colors he had in