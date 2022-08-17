Via eBay
we have our first in-package images of the new*Micro Machines Transformers Dark Of The Moon & Age Of Extinction 4-Packs. The Dark Of The Moon 4-pack comes with Optimus Prime, Sideswipe, Ratchet and Bonecrusher die-cast vehicles and the Age Of Extinction 4-pack includes Lockdown, Crosshairs, Drift and Bumblebee vehicles. Bery nice additions to the Micro Machines Transformers collection. We are yet to see these sets at retail, but you can see all the mirrored images after the jump and then sound off on the 2005 Boards!
The post Micro Machines Transformers Dark Of The Moon & Age Of Extinction 4-Packs Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...