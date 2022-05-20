Newage Toys have posted up, via their Weibo account
, images of the color prototype of their*H2D Manero (Legends Scale Golden Lagoon Jazz). This is gold redeco of Newage H2 Manero/G1 Jazz inspired by the classic G1 episode “The Golden Lagoon”. The figure retains the gun and speakers of the original release. A nice alternative for your Legends scale G1 display. See the images of this new variant after the jump and then sound off on the 2005 Boards!
