Today, 09:30 AM
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,309
Newage Toys H2D Manero (Legends Scale Golden Lagoon Jazz) Color Prototype


Newage Toys have posted up, via their Weibo account, images of the color prototype of their*H2D Manero (Legends Scale Golden Lagoon Jazz). This is gold redeco of Newage H2 Manero/G1 Jazz inspired by the classic G1 episode “The Golden Lagoon”. The figure retains the gun and speakers of the original release. A nice alternative for your Legends scale G1 display. See the images of this new variant after the jump and then sound off on the 2005 Boards!

The post Newage Toys H2D Manero (Legends Scale Golden Lagoon Jazz) Color Prototype appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



