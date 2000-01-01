Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 12:40 AM
slimebucket
Join Date: Jan 2018
Location: Calgary Alberta Canada
PotP Optimus Prime cab mode back end thought
the more i look at PotP Optimus Prime the more it seriously looks like it was going to have flaps to cover the back of truck mode, and they decided not to due to robot mode, cost, what ever.

look at it, there is a definite spot where they would have gone.

The cab looks like it is not flush down the side TO MAKE space for a piece to cover it up.

Even the red is totally different, it looks like the toy uses 2 types of plastic, whats seen on the outside and then the tougher stuff on the inside. The back of the cab looks different, in a way like it was meant to have a nicer panel over it.
