Zeta Toys ZB-01 Fly Fire (Masterpiece Styled G1 Fireflight) New Images & Packaging
*we have a great gallery of*Zeta Toys ZB-01 Fly Fire (Masterpiece Styled G1 Fireflight). We have our fist look at the packaging of Zeta Toys take on the classic G1 Aerialbot*Fireflight.*ZB-01*Fly Fire*is part of Zeta Toys*Kronos*(Superion/Aerialbots) together with*ZB-02*Airstrike*(G1*Air Raid) and ZB-03*Silver Arrow (G1 Silverbolt).**The back of the packaging is part of a nice Superion art that you can complete with the boxes of the rest of the Aerialbots. The new images let us see the great detail and style of*Fly Fire / Fireflight*in some awesome dynamic poses and the well integrated jet mode. » Continue Reading.
