Yesterday, 10:46 PM
slimebucket
Join Date: Jan 2018
Location: Calgary Alberta Canada
Posts: 9
just watched transformers last knight with my son
So yeah... my 6 year old son, thought every single robot is optimus prime, or a clone of prime. Through the whole movie he was like

Is that a clone of prime? that looks like prime, thats a copy of prime.

One part that really made me laugh was when the flying drones in the building and they going room to room my 6 year old son was all like "Why are they talking so loud? The robots will hear them! whats wrong with them!?"

The movie was not bad... but so much of it felt not needed for the story. like the 14 year old girl. What was the point of her?

I liked the part where when they went into the ship underwater the "pipes" they went into looked identical to the mouth of unicron when he transformed GALVATRON.

Hot rod was.... eh....

The dragon was.... well id rather see something you know... from transformers.... looked coool if it was in another movie, or was maybe predaking?

Clogwork or what ever his name is was best part of the movie hands down. In fact if he got a spin off movie, I would watch it.

I noticed the John Turturro character was with a transformer that looked like a generation 1, sounded like a 90's wrestler and was kind of like a nod to the OG transformers.

Was way more enjoyable than I thought it would have been. I was epxecting HAVING to fast forward scenes but never did.


NOT ENOUGH SCREEN TIME OF NEMISIS PRIME!!!!!!!!!!!! OMFG!! He could have ripped everyone a new one! should have taken all the autobots and decepticons working together to stop him FFS.

First live action movie my son sat through without just leaving 5 minutes into it to go play. Maybe its because I sat him down with tons of transformers heheh
