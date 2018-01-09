|
Zeta Toys Armageddon (Masterpiece-styled Bruticus) Color Prototype Images
Via Zeta Toys Facebook
and Weibo
account we have new*Zeta Toys Armageddon (Masterpiece-styled Bruticus) Color Prototype Images. This massive Combiner, designed to go with your Masterpiece collection, is supposed to be around 50 cm. tall and we can see the nice details and proportions Zeta Toys worked on this release. While this is a color prototype, the images indicate they are not the final colors, so we could expect some changes in the future. Three of the components have already been released: ZA-01 Take Off (Blast Off). Zeta A-02 Whirlblade (Vortex) and*Zeta A-04 Uproar (Brawl) with the next » Continue Reading.
