Yesterday, 07:50 PM
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Zeta Toys Armageddon (Masterpiece-styled Bruticus) Color Prototype Images


Via Zeta Toys Facebook and Weibo account we have new*Zeta Toys Armageddon (Masterpiece-styled Bruticus) Color Prototype Images. This massive Combiner, designed to go with your Masterpiece collection, is supposed to be around 50 cm. tall and we can see the nice details and proportions Zeta Toys worked on this release. While this is a color prototype, the images indicate they are not the final colors, so we could expect some changes in the future. Three of the components have already been released: ZA-01 Take Off (Blast Off). Zeta A-02 Whirlblade (Vortex) and*Zeta A-04 Uproar (Brawl) with the next &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Zeta Toys Armageddon (Masterpiece-styled Bruticus) Color Prototype Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Yesterday, 09:08 PM
optimusb39
Titanium
Join Date: Aug 2015
Location: st. catherines ontario
Re: Zeta Toys Armageddon (Masterpiece-styled Bruticus) Color Prototype Images
The drool doesnt stop... combiner fever.
