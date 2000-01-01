Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 02:03 PM
Longshot
Pretender
Longshot's Avatar
Join Date: May 2013
Location: Cybertron - Human/Bot relations
Posts: 1,065
Mastermind Creations Reformatted R-35 Magna
First off, this lower half of Sky Lynx is absolutely a beast of a transformer. It is made up of very solid materials and the quality is astounding. If you have not added this to your collection yet, I suggest placing your order now. Apologies in advance in regards to the photos, still not sure why my image hosting site keeps undoing my rotations on some of the photos.





What is included in the package is a instruction manual/comic, an extra chrome head, plastic character card and a tool (the ones that can pop a iPhone sim cover) to remove a small cover on the head to place two AG2 batteries.














Not much to say in this alt mode other than the wheels roll very well and everything locks in together to make a solid brick.

















Fully transformed is another story. Solid ratchets abound and joints are tight. Speaking of joints, anywhere that Magna needs to move there is a joint where it needs to be. Super poseability down to the splaying toes.





The blue square above the mouth cannon turns on the LED lights in his eyes.








According to the Tuna Standard, Magna is pretty sizeable measuring at shoulder height. His weight is also impressive, going over a kilogram.








I placed Magna beside TR Perceptor and YotH MP Optimus and as you can see he can hold his own size wise in various collections.
Overall, I'm very happy and I cannot wait for the rest of him to come out.
