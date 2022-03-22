Thanks to the detective work of our very own*Jtprime17*we can share for you new stock images of the recently revealed
Transformers R.E.D. Galvatron and Shockwave plus the upcoming Legacy Beast Wars redecos. The new images of the next R.E.D action figures are quite small but they give us our first look at the accessories included with each toy. Galvatron will come with a display background inspired by his transformation from Megatron to Galvatron scene, three pairs of interchangeable hands plus 2 blast effects (previously packaged with R.E.D Cheetor). Shockwave will include two pairs of interchangeable hands (gray and purple), » Continue Reading.
