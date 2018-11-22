Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 41,524

G1 Optimus Prime Giant Float In The Detroit Thanksgiving Parade



We hope all fans and members of TFW2005 had a great Thanksgiving day, and if you were at*The Detroit Thanksgiving Parade, we hope you didn’t miss the impressive*G1 Optimus Prime Giant Float. We are sure this enormous float will impress the optics of any fan.*The*public at the Thanksgiving Parade in Detroit sure enjoyed this G1 inspired Optimus Prime (sponsored sponsored by Chemical Bank) which hovered over the streets and accompanied by a group of people dressed in Age Of Extinction/The Last Knight Optimus Prime disguises.* You can check out a video below, and some screencaps after the jump. TFW2005 wish



