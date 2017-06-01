Fandango and the official IMAX website
are now listing advanced*tickets across the United States for Transformers: The Last Knight showings on Tuesday, June 20. Currently, only IMAX 3D theaters have tickets available for purchase and all showings are listed as 7 p.m local time. An interesting thing to note is that the movie has the tagline “Optimus Prime Time,” which could hint at a possible special treat for those who attend that night. Stick around TFW2005 for any further developments on what could*be going on during the opening night IMAX showings!    
The post Advanced Tickets for June 20 Showings of The Last Knight in IMAX Now Available
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...