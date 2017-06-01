Thanks to our very own 2005 Boards member Type-R, we can report that**Takara Tomy The Last Knight Voyager Megatron Will Be A ToysRus Japan Exclusive*according to a publicity of ToyRus Japan. ToysRus Japan is getting another exclusive, since you may remember that TLK Voyager Optimus Prime will also be sold exclusively there.*The figure has a price of 4,499 yen which is $40.59 aproximately and it’s already listed on ToysRus Japan site
The figure has a price of 4,499 yen which is $40.59 aproximately and it's already listed on ToysRus Japan site with clear pictures that show that this release is very similar, if not identical, to the Hasbro version.
